Apparently, nothing can slow down the “naked dressing” trend — not even the weather. Several of New York, London, and Milan’s Fall/Winter 2026 shows already teased the possibility that the see-through look, particularly the nip-baring variety, will stay ubiquitous throughout the year. Paris Fashion Week, however, which ran from March 2 through 10, was the ultimate confirmation of the trend’s longevity.

Whether the top moments were romantic, punk, or minimalist, PFW was a nipply extravaganza. They also doubled as guides in styling the aesthetic for maximum impact without it looking trite, especially when temps drop.

Balenciaga, for example, paired a deep brown “naked dress” with leather opera gloves, giving it a luxe, cold-weather-appropriate feel. The fashion house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, has long been designing clothes that allow for bodily autonomy, so incorporating a diaphanous number in a leather-heavy collection tracks. Chloé’s Chemena Kamali, meanwhile, leaned into prairie chic by pairing thick, fuzzy pants with sheer tops.

Of course, not all of the looks were bundled up. Saint Laurent, as per usual, sent several body-forward looks down the runway in barely-there lace, while Gabriela Hearst gave the “naked” style a dreamy, fairy-tale spin with a lace-trimmed cape and matching slip dress. All these and more nipply moments, below.

Saint Laurent

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Laurent continued its tradition of sending sheer looks down the runway. This season, however, the looks have been reinterpreted in a new fabric, transitioning from diaphanous chiffons (Fall/Winter 2024), laces (Fall/Winter 2025), and nylons (Spring/Summer 2026) to a glossier, waxed lace.

Ann Demeulemeester

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Ann Demeulemeester, the vibe was rock star-meets-romance. Creative director Stefano Gallici showcased a selection of sheer dresses, including a distressed-style slip with lace and ruffle details paired with sneakers.

Balenciaga

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Piccioli’s sophomore collection for Balenciaga garnered attention online for several reasons, particularly the Euphoria-inspired details. Apart from some pieces featuring prints of stills from the HBO show, Piccioli also collaborated with creator Sam Levinson for the accompanying immersive video.

Some of the best looks were his more refined designs, including a drapey dark chocolate dress edged up with leather opera gloves.

Gabriela Hearst

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing says dark romance like a lace-trimmed slip and matching cape, as seen on Gabriela Hearst. No notes.

Chloé

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chemena Kamali went the prairie girl route at Chloé with ruffled tiered dresses, ginghams, and clogs. Even her “naked” ensembles fit the motif. Case in point: a sheer, ruffled butter yellow top and fuzzy pants in a similar hue.

Victoria Beckham

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Y2K icon Victoria Beckham channeled one of the trending silhouettes from the era: the bubble dress. Hers, however, was more gumdrop-meets-tulip, with layers of fabric providing the voluminous shape.

Zadig & Voltaire

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zadig & Voltaire’s show was also a blast from the past. Lace tops styled with vests, skinny scarves, and grommet belts? It served major early aughts energy.

Balmain

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Balmain sent several sheer ensembles down the runway, but none as visually striking as a ginormous, diamond-shaped cutout gown that bared her entire torso.

Stella McCartney

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Stella McCartney kept it simple in the classic Y2K combo: jeans and a “going-out” top, part of which happened to be lacy.

Isabel Marant

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per Isabel Marant, the best way to cold-weather-proof the sheer top is by pairing it with animal print boots, a fur coat, and distressed denims in a vivid hue.

Guests Were Nipply, Too

The sheer theme wasn’t relegated to the runways — front rows were also especially body-forward. Margot Robbie, for example, wore a sheer top at Chanel, while Chappell Roan went the nip-freeing route in an LBD at McQueen.