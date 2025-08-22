Oops! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Forgot To Wear Pants In Her New Campaign

When I think of fashion icons who can balance edgy and spicy, the Charlie’s Angels women immediately come to mind, particularly Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. They were the blueprint for pairing leather with all sorts of risqué details, all while exuding cool-girl je ne sais quoi. This week, however, one supermodel proved she has the same style capabilities: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie’s No Pants Number

Early this week, Huntington-Whiteley shared a recent campaign she starred in for beauty brand Gisou, to promote the brand’s new Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream ($29). Naturally, the entire set of photographs was heavily hair-focused, with Huntington-Whiteley’s bouncy blonde curls perfectly shaped. But while she effectively spotlighted her voluminous mane, I was also drawn to the campaign’s fashion.

In one layout, Huntington-Whiteley wore nothing but a puffed-up leather bomber, zipped all the way up to the collar. The athletic-inspired leather style became a massive trend in fashion in Winter 2024 and will likely continue its outerwear supremacy this year once temperatures drop. Huntington-Whiteley rocking the trend all but ensures it.

While she was completely insulated on top, the lower half of her body had nary a thread of clothing. For her, pants were optional.

Unbothered, she completed her pantsless look with heeled peep-toe mules and sat on a leather couch for a leather-on-leather vibe.

A Second Leather Moment

She slipped into a second number featuring the same thick fabric elsewhere in the shoot. This time, Huntington-Whiteley wore a minidress with a halter neckline and a large keyhole cutout that dipped close to her navel. She paired the décolletage-forward moment with gold earrings.

In another photo, Huntington-Whiteley ditched the heavy material for something much, much airier. She wore a halter dress with a mock neck and a backless detail so deep the dip flaunted sideboob. Crafted in an aqueous silk, the dress draped fluidly around her body. For added skin-flaunting, it also featured a teeny mini hemline that hit mid-thigh. She paired the pristine white number with a thick gold cuff and a deep bordeaux lip.

If you want to recreate her saucy numbers, or at least her hair, the Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream is available for purchase starting today.