Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore A Totally See-Through Top To NYFW

A spicy take on transitional dressing.

by Megan LaCreta
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a see-through top to New York Fashion Week.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For fall outfit inspo, look no further than the streets of Manhattan. New York Fashion Week is officially wrapping up on Sep. 16, but Pinterest-worthy celeb looks are still rolling in. While the past week’s runways have showcased designers’ Spring/Summer 2026 collections, the NYFW attendees have been decked out in autumn’s biggest trends.

While it’s still a bit too hot outside to go full fall, many celebrities have been embracing transitional dressing — the art of subtly switching your wardrobe from one season to the next by incorporating key elements from each. Rosie Huntington-Whitely is the latest fashionista to perfect the trend, pairing a totally sheer top with fall-friendly layers.

Rosie’s See-Through Blouse

Huntington-Whitely is well-versed in dressing for high-fashion environments. The supermodel attended the Khaite fashion show on Sept. 13, and her ‘fit was an expert tutorial in transitional dressing.

The model started with a classic fall outfit formula: jeans and a leather jacket. For the show, she opted for a pair of medium wash, straight-leg jeans and a black belt. She paired the pants with a button-up leather blazer. Underneath, Huntington-Whitely added a sexy touch — a sheer black blouse with a red rose pattern. She left flowy top mostly unbuttoned, revealing her navel and a glimpse of her bra.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The model kept the cool-girl vibe going with her accessories, sporting a long pendant necklace, zebra-print clutch, and open-toe black heels.

Rosie’s Autumnal LBD

Huntington-Whitely served another fashionable fall look at the Elle Style Awards in London on Sept. 9. She wore a little black dress to the event, perfect for a breezy September evening.

The model’s dress featured a square neckline and ruching that cinched her waist. The hemline was unusual; it mimicked the shape of upside-down V with the shortest point falling in the center of the dress. Long sleeves, which split just below the elbow, added some drama to the classic ‘fit.

Huntington-Whitely paired the LBD with chunky jewelry, including an oversized chain necklace. She finished off the look with a pair of black heels and a small black purse with gold hardware.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Huntington-Whitely’s style may be classic, but it’s never boring.

