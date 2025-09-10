The mark of a true style savant is the ability to make any outfit look perfectly balanced — even when it’s missing a critical piece of clothing. The no-pants look is no easy feat, but true fashionistas have been embracing the challenge. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Madonna love to experiment with pantsless dressing, but no one does it quite like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Huntington-Whiteley is an expert when it comes to crafting the perfect no-pants ‘fit. It’s a skill she’s mastered over the years — no doubt, her previous gig as a Victoria’s Secret Angel helped her get used to these undies-exposing looks.

This summer, Huntington-Whiteley has been embracing the risqué outfit formula. In August, she starred in Gisou’s ad, where she showed off her legs in nothing but a leather jacket. Now, the model has another partnership in the works with Falconeri, a luxury Italian cashmere brand. In this campaign, Huntington-Whiteley once again ditched her pants.

Rosie’s Pantless Outfit

In a Sep. 9 Instagram post, Huntington-Whiteley shared shots from Falconeri’s latest campaign, where she lounged in neutral-toned cashmeres from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

In one shot, the model posed on a couch, wearing a ribbed cashmere bodysuit from the brand. The cream-colored onesie featured a crew neck and high-cut bottoms. She skipped the pants, leaving her legs on display.

Huntington-Whiteley added an oatmeal-colored sweater to her autumnal look, tying loosely around her shoulders. On her feet, she went for a surprising choice: a pair of brown leather cowboy boots that came up to mid-calf. The model kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum, adding only a simple gold ring to the final look.

A Couple’s Campaign

Huntington-Whiteley slipped into a different comfy look for another photo — and this time, she brought someone along for the shot. The model posed alongside her fiancé, Jason Statham, adding a bit of romance to the campaign (and just in time for cuffing season).

The model donned the same bodysuit in dark gray, draping a slate-colored sweater around her neck for optimal coziness. This time, she did wear bottoms — a pair of taupe-colored cashmere sweatpants — but kept them low on her hips, showing off the cut of her bodysuit.

These two are definitely in the running for cutest (and most cashmere-clad) couple.