Fashion is not just about what you’re wearing — it’s also about what you’re *not* wearing. It’s a rule that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows all too well. Whether she’s sporting a sheer gown or going completely pantsless, the model has perfected the art of a revealing ‘fit. Really, it was only a matter of time before she came out with her own line of lacy lingerie.

In September, Huntington-Whiteley partnered with British retailer Marks & Spencer to design a line of romantic (and affordable) undergarments. Of course, the model also starred in the ad campaign, showing off the assortment of sheer undies and plunging bras — plus a see-through bodysuit.

Rosie’s Catsuit-Inspired Look

In a Sep. 25 Instagram, Huntington-Whiteley shared the new campaign and a backstage peek at her photoshoot with Marks & Spencer. The star of the shoot was easily the sheer bodysuit ($63). Featuring a delicate floral lace, the onesie left little to the imagination — despite the high-neck and long sleeves. The model upped the wow factor with a matching pair of lace leggings, imitating the look of a full-body catsuit.

For some added coverage, she wore a simple black balconette bra and Brazilian-cut undies underneath the sheer look.

Rosie’s See-Through Undies

In another sultry look from the ad campaign, Huntington-Whiteley went for a monochromatic burgundy look. She wore a plunging scoop-neck bra ($54) with lace detail and a subtle scalloped lining. To keep things spicy, she added a pair of high-waisted sheer undies ($27).

Every single detail was curated to perfection — even the waistband featured rose gold hardware and Huntington-Whiteley’s logo “Rosie.”

The model took an edgier turn for her next ensemble, pairing her lingerie with a leather bomber jacket. For this look, she sported a lacy black bra ($54) with a tiny cutout between the cups. She paired the bra with a matching set of high-waisted sheer underwear ($27).

These unmentionables are certainly worth mentioning.

Shop Rosie’s Lingerie Line At Marks & Spencer