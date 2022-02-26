What We Know About Sabrina & Idris Elba’s New Skincare Brand

Sabrina and Idris Elba have nailed the art of living, loving, and working together. The British power couple, who are known for putting us in our feels with their Coupledom podcast, have also been busy working on breaking into the wellness sphere. Last year, the duo launched their joint lifestyle brand S’able Labs (Sable is Elbas spelt backwards), along with the podcast which has featured the likes of Kim Kardashian, Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain, and shoe designer Christian Louboutin. Now, the couple have their eyes on securing a spot in your beauty cabinets by launching a genderless skincare line. So what can we expect from S’able Labs and how can you buy in the UK?

What Is S’ables Labs?

In a launch video posted to the S’ables Labs Instagram this week, the duo are seen looking into each other’s eyes as Sabrina reveals what looks like one of their new skincare products. “At S’Ables Labs, we believe that when you feel good, you look good. That’s why we’re launching our genderless skincare collection, designed with the many benefits of self-care in mind,” the caption reads.

“Like a lot of people, my interest in wellbeing piqued during lockdown,” Sabrina said in a statement. “But the more I searched, the more trouble I had finding a resource that spoke to people who looked and felt like me.” Now, the couple are on a mission to broaden the wellbeing conversation to include people from all walks of life, and crucially, the communities to which they belong.

“We think that self-care can only be fully realised through community care. They are interdependent concepts,” Sabrina continues. “We’re trying to educate and help, but we also want to learn from the conversation we’re having with our growing community.”

When Can You Buy S’ables Labs In The UK?

Details about the collection so far are limited, but we know that the “capsule collection” of products is set to launch in the summer, per their IG. The products will be formulated with sustainable and honest ingredients, with many of them responsibly sourced from Africa, where the couple hope to drive positive change.

Where Can You Buy S’ables Labs In The UK?

Again, no details have been released as to which retailers will stock the genderless skincare collection. However, it’s likely that further information will be released on the S’Ables Labs website when products become available. We will update this piece when more information is made available.

How Much Will It Cost?

A full product list has yet to be revealed, so it’s unclear which products will be on sale and how much they will cost. However, we will update this piece when more information becomes available. Watch this space.