Sabrina Carpenter’s cheeky concert antics continue to make waves online. As is tradition, she opened her “Juno” number by “cuffing” someone in the audience, a skit that previously included the likes of Ayo Edebiri and Millie Bobby Brown. A week ago, on Oct. 4, the “Espresso” hitmaker performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and made the rounds online for cuffing a different Stranger Things star: Joe Keery. Fans couldn’t help but clock their chemistry and Keery’s seeming eagerness to get “arrested,” sparking dating rumors.

The following week, on Oct. 11, Carpenter took the stage once again for the Texas festival’s second weekend. Like the week prior, her kooky antics, which included cuffing Olivia Dean for being too beautiful and performing “Wide Open Spaces” and “Please Please Please” with The Chicks, landed her headlines. In this fashion girl’s humble opinion, however, the overlooked detail that should be blowing up group chats was her outfit.

Sabrina’s Sparkly Gingham Moment

The Work It star took the stage in a look that was reminiscent of pin-up fashion. On top, she wore a sleeveless button-down tied into a knot atop her navel, giving it a cropped effect. It was crafted in a black-and-white gingham print, aka the most summery, picnic-coded pattern. Since she rarely wears pieces that don’t sparkle, the top featured rhinestone-clad red fringe along her breasts.

Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

As for her bottoms, Carpenter leaned into her “cheeky” persona in an equally cheeky piece: the teeniest micro jorts. It, too, was completely awash in crystals, making it glisten with her every move. The sparkly pieces perfectly matched her glitzy, crystal-encrusted mic.

It Was So Pin-Up-Coded

Since Carpenter has never met a theme she didn’t like, she embraced the gingham look and accessorized with a head scarf in the same checkered fabric. It was the perfect topper for an extremely country-coded number.

To complete the look, she ditched her signature Bratz-esque platform booties. Instead, she leaned into cowboycore with black leather cowboy boots that hit right below the knees.

As expected, she kept to the bedazzled motif throughout the rest of her concert, changing into a silver cowl-neck mini with matching bedazzled Mary Janes.

She does love to sparkle.