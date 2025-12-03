Sabrina Carpenter has been working nonstop since she released her Grammy-winning album, Short n’ Sweet, in 2024. From trying out new positions on every tour stop to releasing her Grammy-nominated Man’s Best Friend in August, Carpenter has been embracing the whirlwind.

“I want to remember this as a time in my life when I really didn’t hold back,” Carpenter told Variety about her milestone-filled year. “I wore the skirts I wanted to wear; I spoke about things in a way that I won’t regret, because I was very open. I think that’s all that matters.” Carpenter hasn’t held back in her business pursuits, either. She dropped a new sweetly citrus perfume in December — and she looked sweet as pie while promoting the new scent.

Sabrina’s Picnic-Core Top

On Dec. 2, Carpenter officially launched her new Lemon Pie perfume, the latest addition to her fragrance line, made in collaboration with Scent Beauty. “This fragrance feels fun, happy, and a little nostalgic which is the perfect combination,” Carpenter said about the new drop.

In an Instagram post, the “Manchild” singer opted for a country-inspired look, ditching her go-to pop star aesthetic. In a promotional photo, Carpenter wore a babydoll top made of brown and white gingham and white eyelet lace. She topped off the look with a matching gingham bandana tied around her head.

Carpenter’s signature “SC” ring was visible on her left hand, while she held the chocolate bar-inspired perfume bottle in the other.

Sabrina Goes Country

Carpenter has made a habit of embracing all the glitz and glam that comes with being a jet-setting pop superstar, but she still uses clothing to pay tribute to her small-town Pennsylvania roots.

She even infused a bit of home-grown style into her tour wardrobe. For her performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 5, Carpenter wore a bedazzled blue gingham bodysuit, evoking Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. White lace lined the corset onesie’s bust and hemline, and matching gingham garters rounded off the look.

Picnic season may be over, but gingham season is evergreen.