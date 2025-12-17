There’s nothing I love more than filling my closet with pieces that are difficult to categorize. Examples include silk co-ords comfy enough to wear as pajamas but also stylish enough to wear to an event, and nightgowns worth taking out of the boudoir. Apparently, so does Sabrina Carpenter.

On her Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 16, her slip dress fit the uncategorizable bill, looking as though it was plucked straight out of the lingerie drawer. Who knows whether it was actually a babydoll? And who cares? What matters is it’s chic.

Sabrina’s Floral Slip

At the beginning of Meyers’ popular “Day Drinking” segment, the “Espresso” songstress sat on a barstool across from the talk show host as they took turns answering personal questions. For the occasion, Carpenter went the glam route, wearing a furry creamsicle-colored bolero that evoked a whiff of Y2K air.

She wore it over a peach-pink dress that boasted a striped pattern and delicate crimson florals, wallpaper-style. The grandma-inspired pattern blossomed into popularity this fall and clearly continues its chokehold over fashion’s chicest. It wasn’t until later, after a few sips of the go-go juice, that she ditched the bolero to fully flaunt her mini.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The dress featured skinny spaghetti straps, lace trims, and powder blue strings tied into relaxed bows, giving the appearance of a nightgown.

For a festive finish, she slipped into metallic gold pumps with a rounded toe (a silhouette you don’t see much of these days). Save for one ring, she went the minimalist route with barely any jewelry. Instead, she opted to add bold pops of color via her beauty choices: flushed pink cheeks, aka her signature “blush blindness,” deep red lipstick, and matching red nails.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Meyers’ outfit progression, meanwhile, went from sleek navy suit, to being decorated like a Christmas tree, wearing a green sweater, ornaments, and tinsel.

She’s A Fan Of Grandma’s Fave Print

The “House Tour” singer’s love for babydoll dresses is no secret. Anyone who’s caught her Short n’ Sweet Tour knows she has a collection of the boudoir-inspired pieces. She clearly has the same style sensibilities off-stage. To celebrate her birthday, for example, she wore a yellow babydoll dress with lace gray trims. The sunny number had a similarly dainty pattern, also boasting the wallpaper floral-style trend.

Chic.