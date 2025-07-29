There are no rules when it comes to fashion — at least, getting dressed is much more fun when you disregard the style norms. The most iconic looks come from bending the rules, if not breaking them entirely (see, Kim Kardashian wearing a cardigan to the Met Gala, or anything Julia Fox has ever done).

For Bella Hadid, her unique personal style always comes before any so-called fashion “rules.” She doesn’t shy away from trends, but she’s not afraid to stray from the norm, either — whether that means incorporating her usual cowboycore aesthetic into a look, or, like she did in a recent post, showing up to a party in her pajamas.

Bella’s Chic Slip

Some PJs are just too cute to be relegated to only the bedroom. While celebrating the baby shower of her good friend Ally Aflalo, Hadid wore a slip dress that was basically a chic nightgown.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on July 28, Hadid donned a neutral-toned, lingerie-style dress from Mango (currently $150 online). Delicate straps tied at her shoulders, and the V-shaped neckline featured see-through lace detailing, which also lined beneath the cups and over her midriff. The semi-sheer skirt of the dress fell in ethereal ruffles, reaching her ankles.

The model added gold sunglasses and hoop earrings, thin bangle bracelets, and a cuff around her forearm to complete the look. True to form, she also wore a pair of brown leather cowboy boots, adding some edge to her dreamy ensemble.

Cowgirl Bella

Hadid might slay the occasional girly get-up, but she always returns to her country roots. A mere four hours after her subtly Western baby shower look, she was back to full cowboycore in a 10-gallon hat and assless chaps, no less.

An accomplished horseback rider, Hadid’s suede chaps were for practical use, worn over a pair of blue jeans. She tucked a pinstriped black button down into her tan leather belt with a large engraved silver buckle, and topped off the look with a straw cowboy hat.