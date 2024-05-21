Sabrina Carpenter's debut as both musical guest and co-host on Saturday Night Live alongside Taylor Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, was a night of smooth sailing and jaw-dropping fashion moments. The singer not only delivered stellar performances of her hit songs but also stunned the audience with a series of vintage-inspired lingerie looks that had everyone buzzing. This wasn't your average cute pajamas situation — Carpenter went full-on bombshell, proving she can deliver spine-tingling vocals and major fashion moments.

The “Expresso” singer's winning streak extended far beyond SNL. Just the week before, she celebrated her 25th birthday in style with a star-studded bash at Dumbo House in New York. Turning heads in a custom gold dress, she shimmered alongside her celebrity besties. Then came her Met Gala debut with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, which solidified her status as a rising A-lister. With her career flourishing and her style on point, it seems Sabrina Carpenter is unstoppable.

Sabrina’s Pink Feathery Corset

First up, for her hit song "Feather," the singer channeled the roaring twenties with a babydoll pink corset. Think: flapper It girl meets modern pop star.

The delicate corset was adorned with tiny pink crystals along with cascading feathers down the back adding a playful touch. We're pretty sure F. Scott Fitzgerald would've been adding this look to his Gatsby sequel if it existed.

Her gorgeous blonde curls and bright pink blush were the perfect touch. And we can't forget about the pink satin ballet-inspired heels. The overall performance resembled a scene out of Showgirls.

Sabrina’s SNL Vintage-Inspired Looks

Next, Carpenter switched gears for "Espresso," giving us major old Hollywood glam in a red babydoll mesh cap-sleeve dress. The black lace trimming added a touch of drama, perfect for a song all about that late-night caffeine buzz.

The pop star also blessed us with some behind-the-scenes Instagram moments. Leaning into the sleepwear theme, she wore a baby blue feather robe, complete with a matching satin bra and bloomer-style panties. The finishing touch? A kitten posing on top of her head.

Finally, she closed the show in a black lace corset full bodysuit, cinched with a gold Chanel chain belt. The kittens lounging around her added a certain "eccentric rich cat lady with impeccable taste" kind of vibe.

With her killer style and undeniable talent, this is only the start of her ascent. I'm sure we can expect to see her gracing even bigger stages, and more red carpets... perhaps with her boyfriend — or, better yet, her kittens — in tow.