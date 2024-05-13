Sabrina Carpenter has been booked and busy lately. Besides landing a coveted gig as the new face of Marc Jacobs' Summer 2024 campaign and debuting her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, at the MET Gala, she just celebrated a major milestone — her 25th birthday! Proving she can juggle a hot career and have a little fun, Carpenter hosted an epic party on Saturday night at DUMBO House in Brooklyn.

The Guest List

Surrounded by loved ones and a sprinkle of A-list company, the party was an all-out bash. Rapper Ice Spice, a supporter of the Disney Channel alum, showed up in an all-black, barely-there fishnet look, accessorized with her signature curls and a diamond necklace. This unexpected duo certainly sparked buzz, with some fans already comparing their friendship to Ice Spice's bond with Taylor Swift.

Sabrina's Glittery Yellow Look

Carpenter was a vision is a butter yellow — the color of the season! — mini dress with an open back and side slit. According to designer, Jared Ellner, the dress was inspired by Kate Hudson's character in the classic film How To Lose In 10 Days. The singer finished the outfit with an elegant white Hermés Kelly bag, yellow teardrop diamond necklace, and a pair of strappy gold Christian Louboutin heels.

The Cake

Perhaps the real showstopper, though, was Carpender’s birthday cake. The confection was decorated with yellow roses and shimmering gold candles (which matched her look perfectly) as well as a hilarious surprise: a meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio with the caption, "Nooo don't turn 25. you're so sexy aha," which playfully acknowledging the actor's (alleged) preference for younger women. Needless to say, the star and her crew clearly know how to take a joke, proving they can have fun and celebrate getting older in style.

The Vibes

Really, is there better way than to celebrate than with karaoke? Carpenter shared a photo of a screen with lyrics to Mario's 2004 R&B jam "Let Me Love You" to capture the evening’s festivities. With her head-turning outfit, A-list company, and a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor, Sabrina Carpenter's 25th birthday bash was a night to remember.