Sabrina Carpenter Forgot To Wear Pants In Her First-Ever Super Bowl Ad

One way or another, the pop girlies are finding ways to infiltrate sports.

With Super Bowl LX fast approaching (on Feb. 8), brands are beginning to tease the ads they’re set to unveil — Pringles included. Per the teaser that the chips brand dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 14, the latest songstress to join the NFL’s megawatt commercial lineup is none other than Sabrina Carpenter. And best believe she brought her fashion A-game to the video that was short, sweet, and salty.

Sabrina’s No-Pants Look

In the 15-second clip, the “Espresso” hitmaker sat on the floor of a house, holding a “flower” made of Pringles chips. She plucked them one by one in a game of “he loves me, he loves me not.” To better frame the red tin of Pringles beside her, Carpenter was styled in an all-white ensemble.

Though her top was simple — a long-sleeved turtleneck sweater — the styling was far from it. Like many women who go pantless at home for comfort, Carpenter ditched her bottoms altogether, channeling the trending pantless style that fashion girls love.

To complete her ‘fit, the “Juno” singer wore matching peep-toe mules with vertiginous stiletto heels.

As for her glam, she rocked mauve lips, pink cheeks, and red nails, and her signature curls.

Her Super Bowl Spot

The campaign will be part of the brand’s overarching “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” creative thrust and will mark Carpenter’s Super Bowl debut. Though it’s unclear what else she’ll do in the upcoming commercial, it looks like it’ll be a cheeky little outing.

I love women in sports.