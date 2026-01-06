As a supermodel turned ready-to-wear entrepreneur, Elsa Hosk knows that anything can be made spicy — even a good ol’ loose Mickey Mouse T-shirt. In fact, she has a particular knack for taking Disney-themed pieces and styling them the “naked” way. In January 2025, she rocked a shirt with the iconic rodent’s face — sans pants. Days later, she wore a Donald Duck tee folded for a midriff-baring moment.

This time, Hosk is back on her more PG-13 Disney aesthetic, wearing a Mickey T-shirt and little else.

Elsa’s NSFW Disney Look

Most fashion girls with access to designer wares often have unattainable closets rife with rare archival pieces or eye-wateringly expensive items — but Hosk isn’t like most fashion girls. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel loves a high-low look, pairing her impressive bag game (marked by Birkins and Kellys galore) with more budget-friendly apparel. Case in point: the Mickey Mouse shirt she wore while on her New Year’s vacation.

On her island getaway, Hosk wore an oversized white tee with a massive Mickey print. To keep it chic, she rolled up the sleeves and cinched the shirt with a black belt around the hips, turning it into a micro mini with a drop-waist-style design.

Since the Helsa Studio founder was somewhere sunny, she decided to go the NSFW route by skipping pants à la Kendall Jenner and traipsing in slinky heeled sandals. For proof that she can make anything — even an oversized souvenir T-shirt — chic, Hosk accessorized the look with a canary yellow Hermès Kelly.

Another Pantless Slay

In another photo, shared on Instagram Stories, Hosk showcased the no-pants style once again, this time by rocking scrunched-up two-toned gray undies from Miu Miu. Made to look layered, it featured a built-in “exposed” waistband.

The model mimicked the same layered ethos with her two collared sweatshirts, worn one atop the other. If you thought bikini bottoms were the only way to rock the pantless style at the beach, Hosk clearly thought otherwise.

Instagram/hoskelsa

In other Stories, Hosk posted another ’fit, this time worn with pants that were maximalist and unmissable. She paired a black halter with sideboob-baring details with blue, green, and cream graphic print capris. As per usual, she accessorized with an eye-watering bag: a mint green croc-skin Hermès Birkin.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Vacay style on point.