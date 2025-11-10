You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe. When they’re off duty, they like to trade their ostentatious burlesque costumes for fall-approved preppy minis. At least that’s what “Life of a Showgirl” collaborators and friends Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter did on Friday, Nov. 7.

Swift took the “Juno” singer to The Corner Store, one of her fave New York hotspots, and, consequently, one of the most difficult reservations to get. Photos from their dinner date quickly went viral, particularly because of the height difference between them. But despite the nearly foot-long divide, their style was perfectly in sync, as they both decided to bare legs in crisp fall favorites.

Sabrina’s Quiet Luxury Staple & Mini

Carpenter kept it simple in her quiet luxury ensemble. Apart from her palette of sophisticated neutrals (tan, ivory, and black), she also rocked the classic khaki trench coat. Underneath, she wore a cropped cable turtleneck ($545) with a fringed trim from Guest In Residence, Gigi Hadid’s cashmere-focused ready-to-wear label.

The sartorial support was sweet; after all, the “Espresso” hitmaker had a moment with Hadid at one of her concerts. During each performance, right before Carpenter plays “Juno,” she “arrests” an audience member — sometimes A-list celebs — whom she deems especially striking with pink fuzzy handcuffs. Two weeks ago at her Pittsburgh concert, it was Hadid who was the recipient of Carpenter’s manacles.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Carpenter completed the look with a black skirt that featured the tiniest hemline of all time, along with equally inky accessories. Those included sheer tights, peep-toe mules with a bedazzled accent, and a Chanel bag.

Taylor’s Signature Pleats

Swift, meanwhile, wore an even preppier number. She wore a collared shirt with a navy blue base, one tan sleeve, and a gray collar. Save for the three stripes that mark Thom Browne’s designs, the knitted piece was nearly nondescript. Nearly. In true Swiftian fashion, she paired the top with a matching pleated miniskirt. The schoolgirl-inspired bottoms have been the “Opalite” singer’s signature for years, and this choice featured an asymmetrical detail: a shorter caramel corduroy panel was draped across a longer houndstooth one, forming an edgy, uneven hemline.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift towered over Carpenter’s petite frame — five feet to be exact — in Gucci horsebit loafer sling backs, and completed her look with The Row’s Moon shoulder bag. The bling was on full display as well; she added a Cartier bracelet and Louis Vuitton Tambour watch to the mix. Oh, and her massive engagement ring that I’m sure nearly blinded the paparazzi.

A coordinated slay.