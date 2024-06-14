Sabrina Carpenter Channeled Gossip Girl In A Quiet Luxury Tweed Look

Sabrina Carpenter has come a long way in a short amount of time — and the evolution of the singer’s style is just another example of her days as a Disney actor being far behind her.

Both on and off-stage, Carpenter hasn’t been afraid to take a few risks with her outfits. Whether it’s a sparkly bodysuit or the scandalous lingerie featured in her new music video for the viral song, “Please, Please, Please” — starring her real life boyfriend Barry Keoghan — she’s clearly all grown up.

While in Paris earlier this week, the singer sported a number of really posh outfits — including a tweed skirt suit that had original Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf written all over it.

She was just missing the obligatory headband.

Sabrina’s Tweed Skirt Suit

The Thom Browne skirt suit was instantly recognizable thanks to its red, white, and blue striped tags. Made entirely from black and white tweed, the plaid set included a fitted single-breast blazer with a pleated mini skirt that is eerily similar to the school uniforms I wore growing up.

She completes the schoolgirl look with a pair of black denier knee-high stockings — adding her signature ankle-breaking platform heels to give the outfit a little lift. And on Carpenter’s arm was a black tweed box bag, also by Thom Browne.

The singer also took cues from one of the fashion industry’s biggest trends right now — “librarian core” — which is essentially a polished outfit with thin rimmed glasses. So if thats the look that Carpenter was going for, she definitely succeeded.

Her Look On The Runway

Carpenter wore Look 30 from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway almost in its entirety. But the ‘Espresso’ singer was sure to include her own personal touches to make the outfit work for her, like a pair of silver optical glasses.

Courtesy of Thom Browne

As Carpenter rolls out the rest of her highly-anticipated album, it will be interesting to see what brands she and her stylist Jared Ellner gravitate towards. Because Thom Browne wouldn’t have been my first guess — though I must admit it was a match made in fashion heaven.