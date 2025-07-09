Sabrina Carpenter loves her lingerie. Whether she’s on stage or posing for photoshoots, the singer is known for frequently wearing lingerie-inspired fashion, from sheer babydoll dresses on the Short n’ Sweet Tour to lacy bodysuits for late-night performances. Naturally, the imagery for her next album is no exception.

On July 8, Carpenter unveiled the second alternate cover of her new album Man’s Best Friend, out Aug. 29, which eschews the subversive and S&M-inspired vibes of the main album art for something more romantic and luxurious.

Sabrina’s Lacy Album Cover

For her latest cover, Carpenter sat on a chair surrounded by flower bouquets, holding a card addressed to “M.B.F.” She donned a lacy, white cover-up dress, featuring a fuzzy polka dot print, frilly sleeves, and a ruffled hem with contrasting black trim.

The see-through frock was knotted together with an extra-long black string tie, but left undone below the collar, allowing her to show off her lacy black bra and slightly sheer undies.

Somehow, Carpenter was able to find footwear that was even more frilly and flirty than her lingerie. She chose a pair of black peep-toe pumps featuring sheer, floral lace and a dainty bow, adding a romantic touch to the naked shoes trend favored by Jennifer Lawrence and Katy Perry.

Sabrina’s Marilyn-Inspired Cover

While her first two Man’s Best Friend album covers aren’t as frilly and lingerie-inspired, they are still fashion-forward in their own right. For her first alternate cover, Carpenter channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe, recreating a vintage photo of the late actor with her husband, Arthur Miller, at the premiere party for their 1960 film Let’s Make Love.

For the cover, she chose an Old Hollywood look, wearing a bedazzled fitted gown with spaghetti straps, an hourglass silhouette, and a beaded lace overlay. In true Marilyn fashion, she didn’t forget about the bling, donning an eye-popping studded ring.

Island Records

Needless to say, Marilyn would be proud.