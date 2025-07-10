If you’ve never heard of (nor tried) a “lemontini” — aka a Lemon Drop Martini, typically made with vodka, lemon juice, and orange liqueur — get ready, because this summer will be all about the fruity drink. Aesthetically, at least.

A month ago, Hailey Bieber shared she was having “lemon drop martinis all summer long” via an envy-enducing vacay photo dump. Fans should have clocked that the post was a teaser for Rhode’s latest product, which she finally unveiled last week: the cult-favorite Lip Peptide Tint in a new, limited-edition Lemontini flavor. As expected, Bieber went all in on the drop. She starred in a campaign with bright pops of yellow and released a matching phone case.

Her love affair with lemontinis didn’t stop there, either. On Wednesday, July 9, she shared another seaside dump in which she was sipping the citrusy cocktail, aboard a yacht, in a matching custom Pucci look to boot.

Hailey’s Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini

In her photos, Bieber lay under the sun in an equally sunny swimsuit. She took a classic triangle bikini top and made it anything but common. Instead of a typical string bikini, her straps were part-chain, part-fabric, a small detail that practically transformed her swimwear into jewelry. Even her matching bottoms featured silver chain links as straps.

Though Bieber is a minimalist at heart, she fully embraced maximalism with her beach look, custom-made by Pucci’s Camille Miceli. Naturally, it was designed in the label’s iconic swirls in white and lemon yellow.

A Print-On-Print Slay

One loud pattern, however, wasn’t enough. Bieber matched her printed bikini with a different trending style: polka dots. While other A-listers prefer it in the form of swimwear or manicures, hers was in the form of a black-and-white dotted headscarf. She further accessorized with skinny black sunglasses and simple gold earrings.

It Was A Four-Piece Set

Elsewhere in the dump, Bieber revealed the full ’fit, which included a matching cropped sweater and high-waist pants. Yes, that means Pucci designed her a four-piece resortwear look, and, yes, it’s iconic.

With the rise of “quiet luxury” in recent years, thanks to Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, Pucci’s heady patterns haven’t been spotted on A-listers in a hot minute. With one outfit, however, Bieber is single-handedly reinstating the public’s love for the brand.

If a Pucci moment, a fruity drink, and a seaside vacay is what having a “lemontini summer” means, sign me up.