Beauty

10 Hairstyles From The 2022 SAG Awards That Stunned

Save these for your hair mood board.

At the 2022 SAG Awards, HoYeon Jung wore one of the best hairstyles.
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble and Erin Stovall

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup game was strong on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet, but the hairstyles were just as memorable. Fun accessories, intricate updos, and different cuts — there was so much inspo. Click through to see how your favorite stars styled their hair for the occasion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jung Ho-yeon’s Braided Ponytail

Celeb hairstylist Jenny Cho used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Products and ghd tools to create a long, modern braid. Accessorized with a daenggi, a traditional Korean hair ribbon, the actor looked chic from head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton.

Tap