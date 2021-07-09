Beauty

The Unexpected Green Nail Color You're Seeing Everywhere

As seen on Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

10 ways to wear the hottest manicure color: sage green nails.
Shutterstock
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Avarosebd/Instagram

Celebs have been flocking to sage green nails for their manicures, and Brittney Boyce of Nails of LA believes the color trend is here to stay. "Green is such a big color in 2021 in general," she says. “It’s like nature reclaiming its space." Here, 10 ways to rock the shade.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

While advocating for voting turnout, Hailey Bieber sported sage nails that were a touch greener than her shirt. Lessons learned: Don’t forget to vote, and match your nails to your clothes.

Tap