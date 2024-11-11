If there’s anyone to trust with a purse recommendation, it would be Hailey Bieber or Zoë Kravitz. So when both fashion-facing celebs endorse the same one? You know it has to be handbag gold. Enter, one of Saint Laurent’s most coveted designs.

While Saint Laurent is known for its extensive history of chic, collectable handbags, the brand’s most lust-worthy offering for 2024 is the viral Le 5 à 7 Hobo bag collection. The line by current creative director Anthony Vaccarello is synonymous with French-girl sophistication, understated luxury, and functional timelessness.

The growing assortment consists of silhouettes from a mini shoulder bag to a versatile carryall tote in luxe materials including patent leather, smooth leather, patent leather, and (a Hailey Bieber favorite) pony hair leather.

Ahead, you’ll find everything to know about Saint Laurent’s Le 5 à 7 Hobo bag collection — including the extensive list of other it girls who can’t stop carrying one of its many iterations.

The (Short) History Of Le 5 à 7

The Le 5 à 7 bag originated with creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2021 collection, allowing for the luxury house to have its own it bag. While the label dropped “Yves” in 2012 (under then-creative director Hedi Slimane), this bag continues to feature the classic YSL hardware that the brand is known for.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Vaccarello was inspired by the beloved 1962 French film Cleo from 5 to 7. The production was set in the evening, hence the 5 to 7 (happy hour) timeline, and fits naturally into the ‘60s glamour that Vaccarello has tapped into for inspiration before.

Despite the historical nod and its 2021 launch, the brand continues to drop various versions of the Le 5 à 7 line with new shapes and materials, continuing to marry timelessness and freshness with each new addition.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The notable Fall 2024 addition is the Le 5 à 7 Hobo in grained leather (as seen on BLACKPINK’s Rosé), which has an elongated vertical silhouette and a longer strap that allows for its slouchy, minimal shape. The perfect, on-trend laidback bag.

Celebs Are All Over It

The famous fandom for the Le 5 à 7 collection is Swiftie-sized. In fact, Taylor Swift is seemingly a big part of it, as she was seen carrying the Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Shoulder Bag in both December 2023 and January 2024.

Getty Images

Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Laura Harrier is another devotee, seen carrying every size from the mini bag to the Bea tote whether for a workout class or a night out.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

And, of course, there’s Miss Kravitz — a known Saint Laurent enthusiast, frequently turning to the brand for everything from red carpet moments to everyday errands.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The Batman star has made the Le 5 à 7 line a staple in her wardrobe, toting every silhouette from the mini in black satin to the Bea tote in black grained leather.

Need more examples? Lila Moss and Gal Gadot are also avid fans.

Wait, Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag Costs How Much?!

Saint Laurent is currently featuring four hobo bag styles for purchase (among the other Le 5 à 7 options):

the Hobo bag for $3,450,

the Supple large from $3,100 to $3,200,

the Supple small from $2,650 to $2,750,

and the Supple baby from $1,900 to $4,300.

While these bags are definitely investment pieces, the materials are designed so that the bag will age beautifully and are guaranteed to achieve hand-me-down status.

However, if you ever change your mind, the resale market for these bags is vast and they are highly coveted on popular secondhand retailers such as Fashionphile, Vestiaire, and Rebag.