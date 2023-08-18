When Succession coined the term “ludicrously capacious bag,” it lit a fire in fashion girlies, leading them to start toting “monstrous” and “gargantuan” bags. In fact, designers sent several oversized accessories down Fall 2023 runways, all but sealing the look’s place in the zeitgeist. If you were wondering, yes, exaggeratedly large bags can still look extremely chic and like a classic. Enter: Saint Laurent’s latest handbag, the Jamie 4.3.

Already co-signed by Hailey Bieber, the accessory was released early this year by Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello. The 4.3 was included in the French label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, but it’s actually a reimagining of a slightly more tenured purse: the Jamie. Named after Jamie Bochert, the model and musician also known as Francis Wolf, the Jamie was originally released in the spring of 2018.

Like its predecessor, the new Jamie 4.3 is an open-flap bag with a sliding chain. Similar to the OG, it boasts the label’s heritage Carré Rive Gauche patchwork motif, though the bigger version’s quilted pattern comes equally oversized. Where it veers from the original, however, is in the chain strap. The 2018 version features a more common, flat link chain, which the Jamie 4.3 eschews. Instead, it draws inspo from a different bag, the Le Maillon, with its more pronounced link style.

Since its launch early this year, the oversized bag has already enticed a herd of fashionistas. Bieber toted the oversized accessory on main, even stripping down to her undies while carrying the quilted purse. Meanwhile, Blackpink’s Rosé has been a fan of the original Jamie for a while. Naturally, the K-pop star took to this larger iteration quickly as well, rocking it several times.

Other style savants who’ve also been spotted with the bag include Laura Harrier and Charlotte Lawrence, as well as international it girls like Thai actor Kitty Chicha and Spanish actors Úrsula Corberó and Milena Smit.

Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent 1 / 6

The roomy purse boasts a flap closure and features one small interior zipped pocket. It also features light bronze hardware, including an adjustable chain to wear a crossbody or a shoulder bag.

Since the bag is a new launch, it’s currently only available in patent leather and nappa leather, with prices at $4,300 or $4,400, depending on the fabric. With more style stars flocking to this design, however, expect to see more variants soon.