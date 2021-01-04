Sarah Hyland's 2-Part Curly Hair Regimen Is Pretty Brilliant

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Sarah Hyland tells Bustle about her favorite mascara, her curly hair styling secret, and the one skin care ingredient she started using this year.

Sarah Hyland just turned 30 this fall, which led to a skin care epiphany. "I just turned 30, so I was like, I need to get some retinol in my life," she tells me over the phone. "I definitely let go of my beauty routine at the start of quarantine just because I got really lazy, but then I was like, 'Wait, what am I doing? My skin is so dry, I'm starting to see wrinkles... this is crazy.' I realized I needed to get my sh*t together."

That's not to say the Modern Family star went from zero to a 12-step-skin care routine overnight. Hyland says she's all about using beauty products that pack a punch and tackle various concerns in just one bottle. "I stick to products that get more done, so you don't have to use a bunch of different products to get the look you want or the skin texture you want," she says. "I like just relying on a handful so [my routine] is super easy and fast." Hence why she turned to retinol, aka one of the most science-backed ingredients that does everything from fade dark spots to smooth fine lines.

As for the exact one she uses? Hyland loves the Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum, which she discovered through her partnership with the brand. Luckily enough, she's recently joined forces with them again as they introduce their new collagen and peptide line, which features a moisturizer that's become her newfound obsession. "It's amazing to put that on at night and let it do its work. My favorite type of work is done when I'm sleeping," she says of the serum and face cream combo.

Despite Hyland's affinity for a streamlined beauty regimen, she admits she has random bouts of drawn-out spa sessions in her bathroom. "There are days where I spend like 45 minutes just staring at my face and putting stuff on it," she says. Her overall approach to her routine? "I'm really about self-love and self-care. Um, and water," Hyland laughs, making a clear nod to the all-too-common claim many celebs make about how hydration is their secret for glowing skin.

When the star began filming Lady Parts, a digital series produced by Ellen DeGeneres that dives into women's health topics, Hyland experienced the same beauty woe as everyone else in the world: face mask-induced breakouts. But she knows the best way to treat them. "I didn't touch [my maskne] – I just let nature take its course, and it disappeared on its own." Any pimple popper knows that leaving zits alone is the way to go — messing with them makes them last longer. "I do have this dark spot now that I don't really know what to do with," she says. "But I think the retinol will take care of it." As for the rest of her routine? Here, Hyland shares her go-to beauty products — including the two-step hair care routine that keeps her curls under control.

Her Go-To Device Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller Sephora $69 See On Sephora "I always use my Nurse Jamie face roller. It feels like it's giving your face a massage, but it also helps your moisturizer or serum penetrate your skin even more than it already does on its own."

Her Moisturizer Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer Walgreens $38.99 See On Walgreens "I really love the Collagen Peptide 24 Facial Moisturizer, just because it really improves my skin texture. I use this twice a day. Now that it's getting cold and dry outside, I like to make sure my skin has as much moisture in it as possible."

Her Must-Have Mascara ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara Sephora $28 See On Sephora "A mascara I've found recently is Ilia. It has a dual wand, where one side is regular and the other is sort of a comb — it's so good. It changed my lash game."

Her Frizz Fighter Magic Myst Universal Elixir In Common $28 See On In Common "This Magic Myst is like a leave-in conditioner. I have really curly hair, so it helps just rejuvenate my curls. If they're starting to look frizzy or tired, you just put it in and scrunch it, and it's like a brand new you. And I'm telling you, it smells amazing. Can I say I use it as a perfume as well?"

Her Fave Lip Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick Sephora $20 See On Sephora "My makeup artist used this on me when we were filming Lady Parts, and it's like a tinted moisturizer but in the form of a lipstick. It feels like you're putting on lip balm, but it has a really pretty color. I always use mascara, brow gel, and a lip, preferably a nude shade."