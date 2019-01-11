Wells Adams may not have ended up with JoJo Fletcher on
The Bachelorette, but the franchise did help him find love...in a roundabout kind of way. When he showed up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 as the bartender, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took notice, and she and Adams began flirting on Twitter. At some point, they moved things over to DM, and now Adams and Hyland have been in a relationship for roughly three years.
"I saw him on
The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's when I was like, 'Yeah, uh huh," Hyland explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I thought he was real hot and then he slid into them DMs 'cause I tweeted about him."
Hyland also said on
Jimmy Kimmel Live that she'd been attracted to Adams' confidence. "I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,' and I liked that," she recalled.
Cut to today, and the
two are happily engaged after Adams proposed in July 2019. Let's look back at everything that happened in between — and what they've been up to more recently.
2012: Hyland Reveals Her Love For The 'Bachelor' Franchise
2015—2017: Hyland Dates Dominic Sherwood & Adams First Appears On TV
August 2017: Adams Flirts With Hyland On Twitter During 'Bachelor In Paradise'
October 2017: Dating Rumors Surface
November 2017: Adams (Basically) Confirms They're Dating
Just a few days after Halloween,
Wells confirmed that he and Hyland were dating — kind of. During an interview with The Morning Breath on Nov. 8, host Claudia Oshry Soffer asked the BiP star about Hyland's presence on his Instagram page.
He initially downplayed it, but eventually fessed up. "To be fair, if you really want to know anything, just look at my social media," Adams suggested.
November 2017—July 2018: They Continue To Post About Each Other On Instagram
August 2018: Hyland & Adams Move In Together
After almost a year of dating,
the couple moved in together in August 2018. Adams relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles to be closer to Hyland, and documented his drive across the country and subsequent unpacking of things on his Instagram Stories.
Sept. 16, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Unofficial* One Year Anniversary
On Sept. 16, 2018, Hyland celebrated the anniversary of she and
Adams' first kiss, writing on Instagram: "1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*"
Oct. 15, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Official* One Year Anniversary
One month later, the couple
celebrated another milestone moment together. While on vacation in Mexico in October, Hyland shared an Instagram photo of her and Adams.
"A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!'" she captioned the picture. "I still can't tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you're scared to leave? But please don't. Thank you for being the @stevehowey To my @katehudson In #bridewars ... Now, let's get tan again and drink all the rosé."
Adams celebrated their anniversary with his own Instagram post, writing: "A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said 'when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.' I said, 'right now.' I then doubled down and said 'I'm falling in love with you.' She responded with, 'I can’t say that yet.' And then like 15 minuets later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most."
July 2019: They Get Engaged
On July 16, Hyland posted
photos of Adams' beach proposal, revealing that they were engaged. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she captioned their happy news.
Oct. 15, 2019: They Celebrate Their Two Year Anniversary
The newly engaged couple each posted mushy Instagrams about each other on their second anniversary. “I knew I was gonna marry [Sarah] the 1st night I met her,” Adams wrote. "But I
guess how anniversaries work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend."
November 2019: Hyland Reveals Her Bridesmaids
February 2020: They Celebrate the End of ‘Modern Family’
Adams and Hyland attended the wrap party for
Modern Family, which aired its series finale in early April. "Constantly amazed by you @sarahyland. For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years," Adams wrote on Instagram.
Spring 2020: Their Wedding Plans Are Put on Hold
Though Hyland and Adams hadn't yet set a date when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it still put a wrench in their timeline. "
There are no wedding plans," Adams told Access Hollywood, as reported by Page Six. "I think the thought was that we'd originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening… What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?”
One thing they have decided? Chris Harrison won't be officiating.
Wells told E! News in October 2019 that he just wants the Bachelor host there as a friend. "Let's be fair, if it weren't for Chris and a couple of the other executive producers, I would've never even met Sarah," he said. “So, Harrison is an integral part of my happiness in general and I love him and now I get to hang out with him every summer, so I want him to be there."
Until they
are able to start planning, Hyland and Wells have managed to entertain themselves by dressing up like Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic and making lip-sync videos of scenes from , Anchorman , and Friends . Step Brothers
May 2020: Hyland Buys a House
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
According to
Variety, the Modern Family actor spent nearly $4 million on a five-bedroom house in Studio City, California. This is in addition to the two houses Hyland already owns, one of which she lived in with Adams. It's unclear whether or not they've moved into their new property.
July 7, 2020: They Celebrate Their One-Year Engagement Anniversary
The couple marked
the day they got engaged one year earlier with celebratory social media posts. Calling Wells her "best friend," Hyland shared a pair of Instagram photos, noting in the caption that she's grateful to be quarantined with the love of her life. "One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day," she wrote. "I love you to Pluto and back baby."
For his part,
Adams also shared throwback proposal photos, writing, "A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life. Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say."
Aug. 8, 2020: They Celebrate Their Would-Be Wedding Day
While appearing on
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hyland revealed she and Adams actually did have a wedding date in mind, which they celebrated together in quarantine. "It was my first time out of the house, out of quarantine, and we went to a winery," she said, adding that their friends and family (all of whom got COVID-19 tests) joined them. The actor even bought a white dress and veil and staged faked wedding photos "for fun."
Oct. 15, 2020: They Celebrate Their Three-Year Anniversary
Hyland told
People that she and Wells celebrated their third anniversary by voting. "We filled out our ballots and walked our ballots over to the official dropoff box and triple-checked to make sure that it wasn't one of the fake ones that are lying around California," she said, adding that Adams also cooked dinner before they exchanged gifts that night.
As has become tradition, the pair also shared tributes on social media. Hyland reminisced about
the day they began dating with a trio of photos, writing that their time in quarantine had "only made [their] relationship stronger." Meanwhile, Adams joked in his post that the list of things he loves about Hyland is longer than his tongue.
Oct. 31, 2020: They Wear
Back to the Future Halloween Costumes
"We’re going back in time," Adams captioned his Instagram photo of their
Marty McFly and Doc Brown costumes. "Anything y’all want us to change about 2020 or nah?" Hyland posted a similar shot, joking that in 2020 "Biff is president" and "only the flux capacitor can save us now!" Additional reporting by Rebecca Patton and Brad Witter.