Wells Adams may not have ended up with JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette, but the franchise did help him find love...in a roundabout kind of way. When he showed up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 as the bartender, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took notice, and she and Adams began flirting on Twitter. At some point, they moved things over to DM, and now Adams and Hyland have been in a relationship for roughly three years.

"I saw him on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's when I was like, 'Yeah, uh huh," Hyland explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I thought he was real hot and then he slid into them DMs 'cause I tweeted about him."

Hyland also said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she'd been attracted to Adams' confidence. "I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,' and I liked that," she recalled.

Cut to today, and the two are happily engaged after Adams proposed in July 2019. Let's look back at everything that happened in between — and what they've been up to more recently.

2015—2017: Hyland Dates Dominic Sherwood & Adams First Appears On TV Hyland began dating Dominic Sherwood in March 2015, but her love for the Bachelor franchise remained — especially during JoJo's season, when Adams made his debut. "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot" read one of the several tweets she wrote about him.

October 2017: Dating Rumors Surface A few months later, Hyland and Adams wore matching Halloween costumes. Adams went as Eleven from Stranger Things, while Hyland dressed as Dustin Henderson. The two both posted photos of their costumes on Instagram, causing fans to wonder if they were dating.

November 2017: Adams (Basically) Confirms They're Dating Just a few days after Halloween, Wells confirmed that he and Hyland were dating — kind of. During an interview with The Morning Breath on Nov. 8, host Claudia Oshry Soffer asked the BiP star about Hyland's presence on his Instagram page. He initially downplayed it, but eventually fessed up. "To be fair, if you really want to know anything, just look at my social media," Adams suggested.

August 2018: Hyland & Adams Move In Together After almost a year of dating, the couple moved in together in August 2018. Adams relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles to be closer to Hyland, and documented his drive across the country and subsequent unpacking of things on his Instagram Stories.

Sept. 16, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Unofficial* One Year Anniversary On Sept. 16, 2018, Hyland celebrated the anniversary of she and Adams' first kiss, writing on Instagram: "1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*"

Oct. 15, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Official* One Year Anniversary One month later, the couple celebrated another milestone moment together. While on vacation in Mexico in October, Hyland shared an Instagram photo of her and Adams. "A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!'" she captioned the picture. "I still can't tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you're scared to leave? But please don't. Thank you for being the @stevehowey To my @katehudson In #bridewars ... Now, let's get tan again and drink all the rosé." Adams celebrated their anniversary with his own Instagram post, writing: "A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said 'when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.' I said, 'right now.' I then doubled down and said 'I'm falling in love with you.' She responded with, 'I can’t say that yet.' And then like 15 minuets later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most."

July 2019: They Get Engaged On July 16, Hyland posted photos of Adams' beach proposal, revealing that they were engaged. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she captioned their happy news.

Oct. 15, 2019: They Celebrate Their Two Year Anniversary The newly engaged couple each posted mushy Instagrams about each other on their second anniversary. “I knew I was gonna marry [Sarah] the 1st night I met her,” Adams wrote. "But I guess how anniversaries work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend."

November 2019: Hyland Reveals Her Bridesmaids According to Cosmopolitan, Hyland’s wedding party includes Vanessa Hudgens, Ciara Robinson, and Ashley Newbrough, in addition to some non-celebrity friends.

February 2020: They Celebrate the End of ‘Modern Family’ Adams and Hyland attended the wrap party for Modern Family, which aired its series finale in early April. "Constantly amazed by you @sarahyland. For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years," Adams wrote on Instagram.

Spring 2020: Their Wedding Plans Are Put on Hold Though Hyland and Adams hadn't yet set a date when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it still put a wrench in their timeline. "There are no wedding plans," Adams told Access Hollywood, as reported by Page Six. "I think the thought was that we'd originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening… What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?” One thing they have decided? Chris Harrison won't be officiating. Wells told E! News in October 2019 that he just wants the Bachelor host there as a friend. "Let's be fair, if it weren't for Chris and a couple of the other executive producers, I would've never even met Sarah," he said. “So, Harrison is an integral part of my happiness in general and I love him and now I get to hang out with him every summer, so I want him to be there." Until they are able to start planning, Hyland and Wells have managed to entertain themselves by dressing up like Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic and making lip-sync videos of scenes from Anchorman, Friends, and Step Brothers.

May 2020: Hyland Buys a House Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Variety, the Modern Family actor spent nearly $4 million on a five-bedroom house in Studio City, California. This is in addition to the two houses Hyland already owns, one of which she lived in with Adams. It's unclear whether or not they've moved into their new property.

July 7, 2020: They Celebrate Their One-Year Engagement Anniversary The couple marked the day they got engaged one year earlier with celebratory social media posts. Calling Wells her "best friend," Hyland shared a pair of Instagram photos, noting in the caption that she's grateful to be quarantined with the love of her life. "One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day," she wrote. "I love you to Pluto and back baby." For his part, Adams also shared throwback proposal photos, writing, "A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life. Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say."

Aug. 8, 2020: They Celebrate Their Would-Be Wedding Day While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hyland revealed she and Adams actually did have a wedding date in mind, which they celebrated together in quarantine. "It was my first time out of the house, out of quarantine, and we went to a winery," she said, adding that their friends and family (all of whom got COVID-19 tests) joined them. The actor even bought a white dress and veil and staged faked wedding photos "for fun."

Oct. 15, 2020: They Celebrate Their Three-Year Anniversary Hyland told People that she and Wells celebrated their third anniversary by voting. "We filled out our ballots and walked our ballots over to the official dropoff box and triple-checked to make sure that it wasn't one of the fake ones that are lying around California," she said, adding that Adams also cooked dinner before they exchanged gifts that night. As has become tradition, the pair also shared tributes on social media. Hyland reminisced about the day they began dating with a trio of photos, writing that their time in quarantine had "only made [their] relationship stronger." Meanwhile, Adams joked in his post that the list of things he loves about Hyland is longer than his tongue.