Sarah Jessica Parker Wears These Polished Basics On Repeat — & They're Under $35 On Amazon

I couldn’t help but wonder, does Carrie Bradshaw's wildly eclectic style instantly come to mind when you think of Sarah Jessica Parker's personal fashion sense? It might shock Sex and the City fans, but when she’s not gracing some fancy red carpet event, the actress and fashion icon usually goes for more down-to-earth outfits than you might think. In her daily life, Parker often wears classic pieces that can be easily replicated by everyday folks like you and me.

She’s known for being an outfit repeater, too — again, just like us. Parker regularly dons polished basics and wearable trends that are extremely versatile for both work and play. Cuffed jeans, pashminas, ballet flats, and maybe a colorful bag strap all sound pretty doable, right? Here’s the pièce de résistance: similar items can be found on Amazon — and they’re as fashionable as the celeb who inspired them. Is your bank account ready to cop some delightfully practical style staples? You won’t find Manolo Blahnik prices here. Check out these Bradshaw-approved finds that you’ll be rocking nonstop — and just like that, you’ll have the wardrobe of two fashion icons.

Cuffed Boyfriend Jeans

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

1. Casual Boyfriend Jeans From A Denim Icon

Believe it or not, these relaxed Levi's boyfriend jeans can be had for less than $50. Constructed from cotton, polyester, and elastane, they have a mid-rise that’ll stretch to your shape and feel overall airy thanks to the easygoing silhouette. The cropped fit lets you show off some fresh sneakers or sandals (or Manolos), while the tapered leg gives them a slightly more tailored look. Despite being a modern take on denim, these still have that coveted worn-in feel that you'd find at a vintage store. "They look like a throwback; an old classic that is new again," one shopper remarked. They come in a handful of universal indigos, including a few with raw distressing.

Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

2. These Best-Selling Jeans With A Raw Hem

Similar to the Levi’s above, these comfortable boyfriend jeans have a slimmer cut and contain a bit of stretch, meaning they won't lose shape on you throughout the day. The raw cuffed leg makes these more of a casual bottom for hanging out or daytime events, although you could easily take them to happy hour with a blazer and heels. "They are super cute...so comfortable, I wear them a lot! I wanted to have something comfy to wear while working from home that still makes me feel put together,” one shopper revealed. “These jeans rival any pairs I have that cost 2-3 times as much in style and fit,” they confessed.” Nearly 10,000 shoppers gave them an overwhelmingly positive rating.

Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors: 4

Bold Belts

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

3. A Major Statement Belt With Hidden Elastic

A waist belt makes it a cinch to transform any outfit, but it's also true that they can be ultra-restrictive which, to be honest, isn’t worth the discomfort. Guess what? This Ayliss belt is the solution for a painlessly snatched fit. It is made from an elasticized poly-spandex fabric that's soft and flexible with a statement buckle closure in the middle where the eye naturally gravitates. Check out the variety of faux leather styles with red and black options — along with plenty of alternative belt buckle options, too.

Available sizes: 22.5 — 31

Available colors: 6

4. This Glam-Rock Rhinestone Belt With Y2K Vibes

Packaged in an elegant gift box, this diamanté belt is more fun than functional (it won’t really hold up your pants, for example) but it’ll glam up any outfit. “Makes just a shirt and a pair of jeans look like a million dollars,” one reviewer wrote. Pick between silver and gold metal alloy and square, round, or D-ring buckles. Just be careful with delicate fabrics, as the rhinestones tend to snag.

Available sizes: S — L

Available colors: 5

Hot Pink Pointed-Toe Stilettos

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

5. Cosmopolitan Pink Pumps You Can Dance In All Night

Add a pop of color to your outfit with these statement pumps. Stacked on a 4-inch heel and complete with a cushioned footbed for comfort, these stiletto showstoppers will wow the crowd without hobbling you by the end of the night. "The shoes fit great and they look great" one reviewer commented, adding "I got soooo many compliments on the shoe." Not a pink person? There are more neon colorways available, as well as snakeskin and rainbow patterns if you’re feeling especially bold.

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 14

Cool-Girl Beanies

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

6. A Cozy Cable Knit Beanie That Magically Reduces Frizz

Does your beanie mess up your hair? Get yourself a hat with a satin lining like this one, then say bye-bye to daily frizz and split ends. The slippery interior reduces friction, which pampers strands long-term. Meanwhile, the exterior is woven from acrylic for a wool-like feel without the price tag. Aside from the warmth, you'll seriously want to live in this thing. "I’ve worn it all day and wouldn’t even mind sleeping in it...yes it is THAT cozy." one reviewer swore.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

Oversized Sunglasses

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

7. Luxe Oversized Aviators That Are Practically Indestructible

These oversized aviator sunglasses provide the ultimate utilitarian-glam moment and still provide effective eye protection despite being non-polarized. (Which also makes it easier to use anything with an LCD screen.) They have impact-resistant polycarbonate frames lenses that are virtually shatterproof and will guard your precious peepers from the sun's natural ultraviolet rays, and the high-impact look goes with just about anything.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

8. These Squared-Off Sunnies With A Trending Wide Lens

Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating with more than 4,000 reviews, these popular sunglasses are polarized and feature UV400 protection, so they'll block glare and shield your eyes 100% from both UVA and UVB rays. Rock these pretty much anywhere, from outdoor activities or as a chic fashion accessory, without the fear that they’ll fall apart. You’ll find that these solid square frames are extremely high-quality on par with luxe pairs. "I wanted an inexpensive pair that I wouldn’t be upset if I lost," one shopper said. "I am now finding myself reaching for these more than my designer sunglasses!"

Available lens sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

Crossbody Bags And Colorful Straps

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

9. A Convertible Strap That Transforms Literally Any Bag Into A Crossbody

If the strap on your handbag is wearing thin or just down right uncomfortable, look no further than this Allzedream replacement crossbody purse strap that’ll give old favorites a new lease on life. It's crafted from rugged polyester webbing with gold-toned hardware for just $10, and has an adjustable length that makes it suitable both for shoppers of different heights as well as carrying on your shoulder. “The material is also not too stiff to where it hurts your neck...it actually is pretty soft!” One reviewer confirmed.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

Floaty, Ballet-Inspired Skirts

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

10. A Plaid Flannel Skirt Made With Cozy Wool

Available in both solids and tartans, this wool high-rise skirt has an A-line silhouette that hits mid-calf at a length that’s pretty much universally wearable. There's a slip lining sewn in to prevent any itchiness, along with an easy-breezy elastic waist hidden inside plus side pockets to store the essentials (or keep your hands occupied). "Dress it up with more vintage pieces like I did or pair it with a snazzy black turtleneck to make it more modern, but either way it'll look cute as heck," one fan suggested.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

11. A Sharp, Tailored Skirt With Massive Pockets

This A-line skirt has an stretchy elastic waistband that you won’t mind wearing eight hours a day at work — and beyond. And, because of the polyester blend material and shorter knee-length hemline on this one, you can don it year-round for virtually every event. Plus, you don't need to bring along a hefty purse with this little number: "The pockets are large enough to hold a cell, 1lt. water bottle, stapler, bag of goldfish, apple and car keys in 1 pocket," one shopper revealed.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

Chic Pleated Midi Skirts

Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

12. A Stunning Pleated Skirt In Every Color Of The Rainbow (& Ridiculously Fun Prints, Too)

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this gorgeous pleated midi skirt, and here's why: There's an elastic waistband that's super stretchy and adjustable, while the structured pleats (and inner liner) are flowy and spacious to move about in. “This is beautiful, comfortable, and feels like I’m floating on clouds as I walk,” one reviewer gushed. If you’re not a navy person, check out the 54 other options — including colorblock and gradient styles along with vintage-inspired prints like paisley and plaid. There’s one catch, though. This stunner isn’t machine-washable, and you’ll want to clean it by hand with your delicates. With more than 10,000 ratings from shoppers, though, it’ll be worth the time it takes to dry.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 55

Stylish Face Masks With Chains

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

13. A Gold Chain Mask Lanyard That’s The Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Always misplacing your mask? These gold chain-link lanyards are one way to keep your main accessory close at all times. You can rock it as a necklace when you're not in crowded indoor areas, but can always pop it back on at a moment's notice. Just clip it onto your mask’s loops and voila! Not to mention, your purchase comes with plastic loop attachments so you can use this for your favorite sunnies, too.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

14. A Stack Of Pink Reusable Face Masks That Carrie Bradshaw Would Love

Washable and highly breathable, these durable face masks are the real deal. Constructed with two layers of cotton and polyester, the fit is snug yet comfortable against your face with zero gaps in sight. The hot pink is a breath of fresh air in the sea of blue surgical masks, but there are also neutral hues if subtle is more your style. Shoppers in the reviews mentioned this pack runs small, so they’re especially ideal for petite faces.

Available sizes: One size (20 pieces)

Available colors: 7

Delicate Layered Necklaces

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Manny Carabel/WireImage/Getty Images

15. Gold Paperclip Chains With Your Initial Engraved

Gold layered necklaces are a hit among fashion girls, and this dainty necklace set is one affordable way to try out the popular trend. You'll receive a 14-inch paperclip chain choker with a longer 18-inch hexagon pendant personalized with your initial on the front and an engraved heart detail on the flip side. Both of these are plated in 14-karat gold for just $15 — making it an Amazon favorite that has garnered more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

16. This Three-Piece Necklace Set To Wear Together — Or Individually

These 14-karat gold-plated necklaces look absolutely stunning as a set, but are actually three individual necklaces that can be worth together or separately depending on your outfit. The 14.5-inch choker necklace is a delicate chain, and it’s paired with a minimalist 16-inch disc necklace and hammered pendant, both with 3-inch extenders to get that layered look. With stainless steel hiding underneath gold plate, they’ll also be rustproof and hypoallergenic. While these are susceptible to tangling, they’ll arrive in their own individual boxes to prevent that from happening over time.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 26

Ballet Flats

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

17. A Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Mary Jane Flats

These sweet Mary Jane flats put a twee spin on the classic ballet style. Each shoe features a faux leather upper along with a cushioned insole and anti-slip outsole made with waterproof rubber. The foot strap also provides stability if you're running errands or walking around on the weekends, and makes for a conveniently adjustable fit. "In my opinion they look and somewhat feel like true leather......without the price commitment!” one shopper noted.

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

18. Sophisticated Tweed Flats That Fold For Easy Packing

These ultra-chic pointed flats are ideal for commuting and travel, as they can be folded up into a small size that takes up remarkably little room in a bag. There's an elegant tweed upper (available in both black or white) with a soft insole and rubber outsole. The embellished square buckle on this version channels Manolo Blahnik’s iconic pumps for the power dressers out there, but you’ll also find also plain options, too, if you’re more of a minimalist.

Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

Button-Down Blouses

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

19. This 100% Cotton Button-Down Is The Ideal Length For Tucking

Don’t have the perfect Oxford cloth button-down in your arsenal? This classic shirt has a shirttail hem designed for the perfect tuck that’ll still look finished if you prefer to wear it loose. It’s made from lightweight 100% cotton and is machine-washable — plus, it's available in pastel colors, subtle stripes, and nautical anchor print. Slip into some denim and throw on a blazer for the ultimate polished casual outfit.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

20. A Luminous Satin Blouse In Extended Sizing

Perfect for the desk-to-dinner transitional outfit, this long-sleeved blouse imitates quality silk satin that melts like butter. Better yet, unlike silk, it can be popped in the washing machine over and over again without fading. It’s also not see-through, so you don’t need to wear a camisole underneath, but it still has a nice drape to it. It only comes in a few colors, but they’re so well-chosen and universally wearable that you’re going to want every one.

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

Scarves With Subtle Fringe

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Joe Kohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

21. This Gorgeously Affordable Pashmina That Shoppers Are Raving About

Made from 100% viscose with a subtle sheen, this soft fringed pashmina is widely beloved with 4.7 stars out of 5 — and more than 7,000 five-star reviews. Peek through the ratings to see “it’s absolutely STUNNING” and “I’m amazed at the quality for the price,” while another shopper noted that it was the “perfect weight and length for staying warm in airplanes, air-conditioned restaurants and movie theaters.” With 44 beautiful colorways at just $14 each, you might as well pick up a few for your desk, glove compartment, and work tote.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 44

22. A Cashmere-Like Pashmina To Wear At Home Or Formal Events

Substantial, soft, and lengthy, a pashmina is the #1 versatile accessory to bring everywhere you go. Its cashmere-like knit is cozy as a blanket on days you want to wrap up, but looks fancy enough to wear over any formal look for extra elegance. Even better? The fabric does not wrinkle, according to the reviews, so you can stuff it in your tote bag without fear of looking disheveled when you finally whip it out. “Beautiful and luxurious...I have lots of shawls/wraps but this is one of my favorites,” a fan praised.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

Ankle-Grazing Skinny Jeans

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

23. A Go-To Pair Of Levis With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch

Want flexible skinny jeans that don't venturing into jeggings territory? Take a gander at this mid-rise pair of Levis with a zip closure and four pockets. Boasting 2% spandex, along with 83% cotton and 15% polyester, they have the stretch you need to move about, retain their shape throughout the day, and mold to your frame. "They don’t ride down as you wear them so no tugging on them all day long," one reviewer confirmed.

Available sizes: 24 — 46

Available colors: 10

24. These Cropped Jeans With A Split Hem For Effortless Style

Already own plenty of skinny jeans? Here’s some fun straight-legged denim with a cropped leg that has a playfully stylish vibe. Key features include fully functional pockets, an easy front zipper fly, belt loops, and finished slit hems that dress up easily with strappy heels. One shopper summed it all up: "Easy fit, not the skin-tight fit of skinnies, and with a good, stretchy denim, these are my jeans of choice for working in the yard, running errands and just hanging out in the summer.”

Available sizes: 4 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 3

25. The High-Rise Tapered Jeans You Won’t Need To Hem

Gloria Vanderbilt's Amanda jeans are pretty much essential to fans’ wardrobes. Here’s why: They have a sky-high rise and classic tapered fit that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, with 2% elastane added to the cotton-polyester blend so you won’t have to wear a belt to fix that waist gap in the back. (Curvy people get the struggle.) It’s worth mentioning that these come in petite and plus sizes only. “I really like the way these jeans fit, and they seem like good quality. But the best thing to me is that I didn't need to hem them,” one fan noted.

Available sizes: 4 Petite — 24

Available colors: 7

Puffer Vests

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

26. A Lightweight Puffer That Compresses For Travel

This Amazon Essentials puffer vest is your new go-to layering buddy for the dead of winter — and solo as a transitional piece. It boasts a water-resistant polyester shell with vegan down fill, and is tapered at the waist for less bulk all around. Speaking of bulk, it packs down nicely into a travel-friendly drawstring bag that fits in any carry-on suitcase or overnight duffel. “This vest feels thin but it’s super warm. It probably isn’t going to be the only outerwear you need in cold weather but it’s great for inside my cold house and SUPER toasty under my coat outdoors,” one shopper wrote.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

27. This Oprah-Approved Favorite With A Detachable Hood

This packable puffer vest is so impressive that it was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2021. Not only has the media icon fallen in love with it but so have Amazon customers, who noted how economical and unbelievably light it was in their reviews. The 100% nylon shell is water-repellent and is insulated with a cloudlike fill made from recycled plastic bottles. The highlight of this layering must-have? The detachable hood, of course. It’s especially good for longer frames, and reviewers were quick to point it out. “If you are tall with a long torso you will love these vests,” one promised. “Fits great and I’m long waisted,” another five-star fan remarked.