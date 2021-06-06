44 Basics That Are So Comfy You'll Regret Not Buying Them Sooner

Everyone has at least a few of them in their closet: those tops, dresses, or pants that they like, yet they haven’t found a single opportunity to wear. Maybe they don’t go with anything else. Maybe they’re meant for a very specific event, or maybe, while they look great, they’re not all that comfortable or practical. Recently, I went through my own closet and realized that most of the clothes in there fit into these three buckets — so while I had a pretty big wardrobe, I still consistently felt like I had nothing to wear. That’s when I started thinning out the never-wears and replacing them with comfortable, polished basics that go with everything instead.

You’d think I found all these new wardrobe staples at department stores and boutiques (especially since I used to be such a huge believer in trying on my clothes before I bought them), but in actuality, almost all of them came from Amazon. I found that the retailer’s huge selection and extensive size options made it really easy for me to find exactly what I was looking for — and on the off chance it didn’t work out, I could return it hassle-free. Finally, the reviewer feedback and photos instantly separated the clothing buyers never want to take off from the stuff that just ends up crowding their closet again. That’s a bonus you just don’t get when you’re shopping in-store, so keep scrolling to check out the basics that are so comfortable, reviewers regretted not buying them sooner.

1 This Tank Top With A Built-In Bra CRZ YOGA High Neck Tank Top Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Some choose to wear this crop top as a bra thanks to the compression fabric, supportive inner band, and removable pads. That said, the high neck and longline silhouette are undeniably stylish, so others opt to wear it all on its own — especially since it combines support with a barely there feel. Get it in your choice of 12 solid colors, all with racerback straps that keep this top secure through medium-impact activities. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Bamboo Underwear That Dries In Record Time Knitlord Bamboo Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I have purchased quite a few wicking underwear for hiking vacations,” one reviewer wrote. “These work just as well as the $15-$20 per piece underwear.” That’s because these Knitlord panties are made from bamboo-derived viscose, so they dry quickly and remain extremely breathable. Reviewers also love how soft they are, all while remaining stylish thanks to their lace hems and bikini cut. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 These Socks With A Near-Perfect Rating IDEGG No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even though they have almost 25,000 reviews, these no-show socks have still managed to retain their near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. Buyers say it’s because they’re cushioned yet breathable, invisible yet nonslip, and high-quality yet affordable. They also come in a wide selection of color combinations, including basics, rainbow, and pastel. Available sizes: Small — Large

4 These Shorts For Workouts & Under-Dress Coverage Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether they’re worn for sleeping, lounging, biking, yoga, or to provide coverage under dresses and skirts, reviewers “love love love” these Hanes shorts. They’re made from 90% cotton and 10% spandex, so even though they’re soft and breathable, they still move with you. The thicker fabric also prevents show-through if you choose to wear them alone. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 Or These Alternatives With Stellar Ratings Just My Size Stretch Bike Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Past buyers have given these Just My Size bike shorts an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The cotton-spandex fabric is stretchy, chafe-resistant, breathable, and tag-free — plus the longer length is a great way to “provide modesty under dresses,” one reviewer wrote. Other people who wear them for workouts report that they’re “very comfortable and breathable.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

6 A Swing Dress (With Pockets) That Comes In Tons Of Colors levaca Loose Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Swing dresses are so easy to love: They help you to look effortlessly put-together while remaining cool and unconstricted. That said, this dress from levaca offers several bonus features including an empire waist, hidden pockets, and a high-low hem. Get it in one of several solid colors, or choose one of the many floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 Some Cheap But Comfy Headbands That Are Truly Nonslip Jesries Non-Slip Headbands (12 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I have tried so many different ‘nonslip’ headbands that fell off or slipped back,” one reviewer wrote, but these Jesries headbands actually deliver. “These stay in place wonderfully well while I’m out running, doing yoga, or just going about my day.” They’re also absorbent and moisture-wicking, and since each order comes with 12 different colors, you’ll have a match for just about any outfit. (You can also get them with rabbit-ear bows or a range of patterns.)

8 The Best-Selling Underwear With 50,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for some basic panties that do it all without breaking the bank? Judging by their best-selling status, this underwear from Amazon Essentials delivers. The bikini cut offers coverage and comfort, while the primarily cotton construction remains soft, breathable, and durable. Instead of itchy tags, you’ll find reinforced bands and plenty of color options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 These Pants That Look Like Jeans But Feel Like Leggings No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though they’re made from real denim for structure and style, these No Nonsense pants are not your average jeans. Why? They’re super stretchy and pull on without the need for zippers or clasps. As a result, reviewers report that they’re “so comfy” you could “sleep in them.” Get them in black, dark denim, or white, all with functional back pockets — another thing that sets them apart from many jeggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 The Wire-Free But Supportive Bra That Buyers Bought In Every Color Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon “This is the most comfortable bra I've ever owned. I've bought one in every color and extras in neutrals,” one reviewer wrote. Even though it doesn’t have any wires or padding, this Just My Size Pure Comfort bra still provides moderate support; knit-in panels, four-way stretch fabric, and a full-coverage V-neck silhouette make it a great bra for sleeping, lounging, or all-day comfort. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

11 A Must-Have Maxi For Any Weather PRETTYGARDEN Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon When the weather’s hot, this backless maxi dress has a sleeveless, halter-style top and a viscose fabric that keeps you cool and dry. The high-waisted fit is held in place with an elastic band, and the airy skirt is decorated with layers of ruffled sections. This dress is available in over 25 colors, including polka-dotted patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Maxi Dress For Literally Any Occasion GRECERELLE Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pair it sneakers for hot-weather walks and barbecues. Throw it over a bathing suit for use as a cover-up. Add a pair of heels, and reviewers call it dressy enough for a wedding. One buyer even recommended pairing it with a blazer for business settings. This maxi dress has adjustable camisole straps, side slits, pockets, and stretchy rayon fabric in just about any color — and all of these features combine to create one of the most versatile articles of clothing you could own. No wonder it has more than 8,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Stretchy Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Happy Sailed Sleeveless Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon It comes in tons of colors and patterns. The material is stretchy and flowy with a waist-free silhouette and wide legs. It even has built-in functional pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps. No wonder reviewers love this Happy Sailed romper. Wear it around the house with your favorite pair of slippers (it’s certainly comfortable enough), or dress it up with heels and accessories. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

14 These Best-Selling Drawstring Shorts People Want To Live In ROSKIKI Drawstring Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon These ROSKIKI shorts are a best-seller for a reason: “I have these in several different colors and they are so comfortable!” wrote one reviewer. “I live in them, literally.” They’re loose and airy on the bottom, but still have a wide, stretchy drawstring waistband to ensure a secure fit. Last but definitely not least, they come in tons of colors and patterns, all of them with roomy pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

15 This Low-Maintenance Tunic Dress That’s So Easy To Just Throw On Alaster Striped Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for something that you can just throw on and walk out the door in? The Alaster striped T-shirt dress (with pockets) is that piece — and since it’s easy to accessorize, you’ll look put-together no matter what. One reviewer wrote: “This is the perfect little throw-on summer dress. Looks great on, so comfortable, the fabric is silky soft and easy to wear!” Choose from stripes, florals, animal prints, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Slip-On Sneakers With A Cult Following TIOSEBON Athletic Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon After slipping on a pair of these TIOSEBON athletic sneakers, some reviewers claim they’ll “never tie laces again.” That’s because, despite the slip-on design, these shoes offer a highly elastic, breathable mesh upper alongside supportive, nonslip soles. They also come in just about any color you could want, and thousands upon thousands of buyers love them for walking, running, traveling, running errands ... you name it. Available sizes: 5 — 13

17 This Wire-Free Bra That Changed The Game For Thousands Of Buyers Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon A few things reviewers have said about this Warner’s Easy Does It bra: “This is the most comfortable bra I own,” “it is invisible under my tops,” and “this bra is more supportive and fuller coverage than any of my wire bras, which I'm throwing out now.” Thousands of others have fallen in love with the design, too, which includes large side panels, slip-resistant straps, and contoured cups that support without underwires. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 A Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt MEROKEETY Striped T-Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I was skeptical, but this dress is now my favorite summer dress,” one reviewer wrote. Another reported: “Feels like a home dress, but moves and performs like a dress you can wear out and about.” While it’s made from polyester and spandex, buyers claim it feels more like cotton — and the pockets and balloon sleeves mean it’s cute and functional simultaneously. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Comfy Blouse That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Romwe Loose Ruffle Bouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Due to its peplum silhouette and stylish ruffles, this blouse instantly elevates any pair of jeans, shorts, leggings, or slacks. Still, the fabric is soft and stretchy, so you’ll feel like you’re getting away with wearing a T-shirt to work, dinner, or drinks. One reviewer even went so far as to call it the “best shirt” they’ve ever “ordered off Amazon.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Staple Dress Reviewers Wear At Least Once A Week Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pick up this midi dress from Daily Ritual, and your wardrobe instantly expands. Due to its V-shaped neckline, tank-style top, curved hem, and solid color options, it’ll pair with just about any shoe, bag, scarf, or jacket in your closet — plus the jersey fabric is soft and durable. One reviewer who bought multiples wrote, “Everything is still holding up and I wear them at least once a week!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Relaxed Romper That’s Made From The “Softest Material Out There” Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I love a good romper,” one reviewer wrote. “The ease of throwing on one piece of clothing and being ready for the day is the best. It's hard to find basic rompers at an affordable price and this fits the bill!” It has hundreds of five-star ratings because it feels as good as it looks; the rich rayon fibers are blended into a gently brushed terry, which is the “softest material out there,” according to one buyer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A $11 Cotton Nightshirt Amazon Buyers Are Obsessed With Hanes Wear Around Nightshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton and designed to fit most sizes, the Hanes Wear Around nightshirt is a fan favorite with over 11,000 reviews. “I just got it today and I'm going to turn around and buy another one,” one buyer wrote. No matter which color you choose, they all have loose elbow-length sleeves and a roomy crewneck, so you get coverage and breathability all at the same time.

23 This Gorgeous Maxi Dress That’s The Epitome Of A Nap Dress Amazon Essentials Twist Front Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers have called this maxi dress “gorgeous,” and “beautiful,” and they say they get “compliments every time [they] wear it.” But the best news? The viscose material is so soft, stretchy, and breathable, “you could honestly wear it to bed as a nightgown.” It’s offered in coral, cobalt, navy, black, floral, and polka dots, and all of them have a V-neck with cap sleeves and a twist-wrap silhouette. Less than $30 for a perfect nap dress? Sold. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 This “Basic” Raglan Top That’s Not So Basic Hanes Stretch Cotton Raglan Tee Amazon $7 See On Amazon “This shirt is neither too snug nor too loose. That's not always easy to find,” one reviewer commented on this raglan T-shirt from Hanes. Others have noted that its three-quarter-length sleeves, scoop neck, and 95% cotton construction make it a total steal for less than $10 — especially when compared to the rest of their “basic” T-shirts. Beyond black, it also comes in white, gray, turquoise, navy, and pink. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Crop Tops That Double As Bras Boao Cop Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Since they’re made from modal and spandex, these Boao tops are stretchy, soft, breathable, and slightly supportive without causing discomfort. Some choose to wear them as sleep bras or bralettes underneath sheer shirts — while others wear them as stand-alone crop tops for fashion or exercise. This neutral set of three breaks down to roughly $6 apiece, but if you’d like a little more color in your wardrobe, there are a few other combinations, too. Available sizes: Small — Large

26 This Maxi With Pockets In Various Cuts & Patterns MakeMeChic Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This MakeMeChic dress has been a top-seller for several seasons now. (It’s also a regular on people’s wish lists and a common feature in articles about the most versatile wardrobe staples.) Its wide neck, split hems, dual pockets, and ample selection of colors set it apart. It’s also easy to dress up or down depending on where you’re going; some have worn it as a beach cover-up, while others have worn it for photoshoots. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 A Terry Jumpsuit That Works For Any Activity Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon The ultimate no-hassle, all-in-one outfit: This Daily Ritual jumpsuit is so easy to just throw on and go — or stay. Its relaxed fit and unbelievably soft terry fabric are ideal for lounging, while the 10 different color options express your style. The drawstring waist ensures a secure fit, while the tank-style top keeps you cool and works well for layering. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This “Wardrobe Staple” That “Goes With Everything” Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Oxford Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this Amazon Essentials Oxford shirt is a “wardrobe staple” because it “goes with everything,” including denim, loafers, stilettos, or a pencil skirt. It’s also a great way to “build anyone’s base style game,” especially since it looks much more expensive than it is. Get it in your choice of white, blue, pink, and a couple of subtle prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 These Stylish Sandals With Stretchy Straps Dream Pairs Elastic Strap Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Thanks to their low wedge and all-over straps, these Dream Pairs sandals have followed reviewers to work, on walks, to weddings, and even on vacation. Still, they’re built for long-term comfort because of their cushioned suede insole and high elasticity. They come in nine colors as well as half sizes, and due to their stretchiness, reviewers say they’re great for wide feet. Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 A Pair Of Loose, Flowy, Stretchy Pants With “No Clinging” Daily Ritual Knit Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Do your yoga stretches without restriction. Wear them while watching your favorite shows, or go run errands in style. Some reviewers even wrote that, when paired with a nice blouse, they’ve worn them to work. These Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Culotte pants come in seven colors and feature brushed fabric, a functional drawstring, and trendy wide legs. “The fabric is so soft and so comfortable against the skin. There's no clinging,” one customer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 The “Best. Tee. Ever,” According To Buyers Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon “Best. Tee. Ever,” one reviewer raved about the Hanes Nano T-shirt. “I got these for sleep shirts and now want to buy every color for daily wear. Not only are they super inexpensive, but they are so soft.” It comes in just about any solid color imaginable, each made from 100% cotton with a ribbed crew neckline. Oh, and since it’s pre-shrunk, you only have to find your ideal size once. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 An Oversize Tunic With Batwing Sleeves LETSRUNWILD Batwing Tunic Amazon $35 See On Amazon If cozy, oversize tops are your thing, past buyers report that this batwing tunic is one of the best they own. Its large neckline can be worn as a scoop or off the shoulder, while its long length pairs well with jeans, shorts, or leggings. Even though the upper sleeve puffs out, it has a form-fitting design from the elbow down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Fleece Shorts In 6 Tie-Dye Patterns The Drop Fleece Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon With the return of the ‘90s came the return of tie-dye, and these shorts from The Drop make expert use of the print. They’re made from cotton fleece with side slits and on-seam pockets, and the waistband has both elastic and a drawstring for a cozy fit. You can get five other colors, too. There’s even a matching long-sleeved sweatshirt to complete the look if you want. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

34 The “Best Workout Pants Ever,” According To Buyers Just My Size Stretch Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Buyers love these stylish capri leggings that come in a lot of colorful patterns other than all black. Additionally, these capris feature cover-stitched seams and a wide, secure waistband. While they’re stretchy and moisture-wicking enough for exercise, reviewers also write that they’re “soooo comfortable” — enough to become their go-to pants for running errands or lounging around the house, too. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

35 A Lace Blouse That’s Designed For All-Day Comfort QIXING Lace Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yes, you can feel like you’re wearing pajamas to an interview. According to one reviewer, the QIXING lace tunic is “as comfortable as a soft tee, but with enough quality and detail to be a little dressier.” Opt for the short sleeves or the three-quarter-length, and choose between endless solids or prints — either way, you get a cute scoop neck with thick lace detailing on the bottom. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Incredible Value If You Love To Layer Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon For people who love to layer, a good camisole is one of the most important building blocks of a versatile wardrobe — and four of them ensure you’re ready for just about anything. These Amazon Essentials camis come in a dozen different combination packs, from neutrals to bold colors. They feature scoop necks, a stretchy cotton fabric, and adjustable straps, and according to reviewers, the quality makes them “an excellent value for a reasonable price.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This $26 Alternative To Lululemon Yoga Pants CRZ YOGA High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants started getting tons of attention as soon as people on social media compared them to Lululemon’s Aligns. (If you’re wondering, reviewers call them “practically perfect” and “very similar in fit and feel.”) They’re made from a buttery-soft compression fabric and have a double-layer waistband that prevents rolling and slipping. Plus, they come in countless colors — all while costing a third of the price. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

38 A Sweatshirt With A Literal Twist Daily Ritual Knit Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Daily Ritual knit sweatshirt is made from a soft-brushed material, so it’s cozy and comfortable no matter where you wear it. Still, this piece is unique and elevated thanks to its boat neck and draped, wrapped pleat in the front. Even though it’s warm, it’s on the lighter side for transitionary weather or layering, and it comes in several colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 This Color-Block T-Shirt That’s Super On-Trend YunJey Triple Color T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Color-block designs are a simple way to add some depth to your basic staples — and since they pull in multiple shades and patterns, they’re super easy to pair. Take this YunJey T-shirt, for example. Its soft fabric and short sleeves mean that it’s really comfortable, but according to reviewers, the triple color makes “a dressier version of a basic tee.” All of them feature white on the bottom and gray stripes in the middle, but you can choose a different solid color on the top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 These Joggers In Tons Of Color Options You’ll Want To Wear All The Time Amazon Essentials French Terry Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Offered in 20 different colors (including neutral heathers, pastels, animal print, and tie-dye), these Amazon Essentials sweatpants have made quite an impression. More than 15,000 reviewers have given them a 4.4-star overall rating. They have a relaxed fit with functional pockets, a drawstring waist, and cinched ankles — and they’re lined with soft, French terry that’s so comfortable, reviewers “couldn’t take them off.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 Some Terrycloth Capris With Pockets That Are “So Soft” Just My Size French Terry Capris Amazon $17 See On Amazon Offered in five different colors, these Just my Size French terry capris are “well-made” and “so soft,” reviewers wrote. They have a tailored but non-clingy silhouette, not to mention a ribbed waistband, adjustable drawstring, and roomy pockets. Finally, the interior is brushed for unparalleled comfort. No wonder they have over 3,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

42 These Affordable Sneakers Designed To Absorb Shock Wonesion Running Sneakers Amazon $46 See On Amazon Reviewers on their feet all day have found that these Wonesion sneakers changed everything. Whether you’re walking, running, or lifting weights, the revolutionary carved honeycomb design absorbs shock and cushion your feet. You can get them in your choice of 17 colors, all with a knitted mesh upper that keeps your feet cool and dry. “I'm a retail worker and I am on my feet 8-9 hours a day. I'm a personal shopper so my job requires me to walk several miles a day. I am very picky about shoes, I need something very comfortable with good support or else I am in severe pain after my shift. I noticed several of my coworkers wearing these, and I was curious, so I got a pair. I was NOT expecting to like these so much!” one customer wrote. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

43 These Genius Pants That’re The Perfect Alternative To Skinny Pants Arolina Wide Leg Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an alternative to skinny pants, these Palazzo pants are currently a best-selling alternative. They’re stretchy and wide-legged for ultimate comfort (whether you’re lounging, sleeping, working out, or hitting the town), and the high, thick waistband prevents slipping and rolling. “I've now purchased these pants in several prints!” one reviewer raved, while another wrote, “My very favorite thing to wear!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large