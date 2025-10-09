Sarah Jessica Parker’s Winged Couture Gown Was So Carrie Bradshaw-Coded

Sarah Jessica Parker might be a Met Gala icon, but she’s also a New York City Ballet regular. The actor became a vice-chair on the Ballet’s board of directors and created the organization’s annual Fall Fashion Gala in 2012, which quickly rivaled the Met Gala in terms of sartorial spectacle. This year was no exception, thanks to Parker herself.

On Oct. 8, Parker attended the 2025 Fall Fashion Gala with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and made up for her absence from this year’s Met Gala by wearing stunning 3D couture from Iris van Herpen, who also designed the costumes for the ballet that evening. It was a look that would make Carrie Bradshaw so proud.

Sarah’s Winged Creation

Walking the red carpet, Parker turned an ordinary mini into a jaw-dropping sculptural ensemble. She donned an off-white minidress with a scoop V-neck and black netting across her bustier, leading to a pair of translucent floor-length wings, made with an open-weave design that turned into a black satin-y fabric.

The dress’ hem featured origami-like see-through panels that led to a dramatic draped train, spiraling into metallic satin-y ruffles that also trailed the red carpet, almost melting into her wings, and created a small leg slit.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Parker’s dress was so dramatic that her footwear barely peeked through the slit. She chose to don matching black pumps with a circular toe opening and blinged-out ankle straps. She opted to keep all eyes on her couture by wearing her hair slicked back and going accessory-free, save for one statement diamond pendant ring.

SJP’s Love Of The Ballet

Parker attends the New York City Ballet’s annual Fashion Gala even more often than the Met, only having to miss it once in 2022 due to a family emergency. Last year, she wore yet another stunning creation that was also Carrie-coded, given that it featured her favorite accessory: rosettes.

She donned a metallic silver cocktail dress worthy of a ballerina, featuring a sheer shawl-esque wrap that created off-the-shoulder sleeves and blossomed into a voluminous high-low tulle skirt. The dress was covered from head to toe in glittery metallic rosettes of all shapes and sizes, making florals look a little bit frothy.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her look with oodles of silver accessories, including a crystal-coated bag, strappy heeled sandals, chunky cuff bracelets, and a long diamond chain around her neck.

When it comes to any style motif, Parker always understands the assignment.