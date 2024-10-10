Sarah Jessica Parker has been embodying Carrie Bradshaw for so long (first on SATC, then on AJLT), it’s hard to pinpoint where the character’s style ends and the actor’s begins. One has basically seeped into the other. Parker has had a major influence on Carrie’s onscreen style, especially with the kooky accessorizing. Conversely, Parker has gotten style tips from her fictional alter ego through the years, even borrowing from Carrie’s closet for red carpet events.

The marriage of the two style icons was perfectly encapsulated on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala. As a longtime patron of the ballet, Parker has been the group’s longtime co-chair who graces the annual event in her typical scene-stealing style. While Parker has never met a gala she didn’t slay, this particular ensemble had Carrie Bradshaw written all over it.

SJP’s Metallic Silver Rosettes

Parker made her way to the Lincoln Center turning heads — and not just because she looked extra sparkly in metallic silver. Eagle-eyed SATC fans instantly clocked the print covering the Hocus Pocus star’s entire gown: rosettes.

Her off-the-shoulder cocktail dress featured a sheer shawl-esque wrap around her arms and torso, while underneath, her fitted bodice ballooned into a frothy tulle confection. The entirety of Parker’s ash-gray gown was blanketed in glistening silver rosettes in varying sizes.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The floral accent has been a longtime Carrie go-to. On SATC, she often rocked 3D florets (small and humongous). It’s a style code she carried through AJLT.

Always one to go hard on a motif, Parker accessorized with more sparkly silver pieces including a crystal-coated bag, heeled sandals, and diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Even Parker’s beauty look followed her overall color scheme when she swiped glittery silver shadow on her lids.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She Channeled Carrie Last Year, Too

It’s become an unspoken tradition for Parker to channel Carrie at the annual ballet gala. Last year, for example, she wore an LBD with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a ballerina-inspired tulle skirt. If you’ll recall, Carrie famously wore a white tulle skirt in SATC’s opening credits.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Carrie-est part of her look was her mismatched footwear (from her eponymous label). The style play was straight out of the columnist’s playbook. Carrie infamously wore mismatched Christian Louboutin heels in Season 3 of the original series.

SJP or Carrie, she always understands the assignment.