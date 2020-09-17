Rihanna is planning her second annual Savage X Fenty fashion show and this season, it will include an appearance by Lizzo. For the Fall 2020 collection showing, Rihanna tapped her famous friends to model her latest lingerie offering, including Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and Chika. Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, and Roddy Ricch are all slated to perform.

The new Savage X Fenty collection will feature "unexpected pairings and surprising new styles," and range in size from 30A-42H to 46DDD, and XS to 3X, the brand said in a statement. Launched in 2018, Savage X Fenty is known for its modern, trendy approach to lingerie, rendering bras and panties of all sizes in bold styles like animal print and neon.

In 2019, Rihanna opened the Savage X Fenty show with an unforgettable performance choreographed by Parris Goebel, followed by appearances from Normani, Cara Delevingne, Alek Wek, Paloma Elsesser, and more. The year prior, the pop superstar invited models like Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid to walk the runway, and a 9-months-pregnant Slick Woods famously went into labor immediately following the show.

Rihanna's highly-anticipated runway spectacle has emerged as the cooler, more inclusive answer to the now-defunct Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It will stream on Prime Video starting Friday, October 2, and the Fall 2020 collection will launch at the same time on Amazon.com/savagexfenty.