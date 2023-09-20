Calling all business girlies: Selena Gomez just gave the power suit a spicy update.

The Only Murders in the Building star spoke in California at the Music + Health Summit on Tuesday. At the event, she chatted with CEOs Arianna Huffington and Sir Lucian Grainge, AKA Sofia Richie’s father-in-law, all about AI and being Instagram’s most-followed celeb, among other topics. Dressed for the affair, Gomez donned a professional-looking power suit, but with a playful, Barbie-fied twist.

She chose a three-piece suit from Giuseppe Di Morabito comprising an oversize blazer, roomy trousers, and a top — all in the same shade of electric bubblegum. Instead of the usual button-up, however, the Rare Beauty mogul chose a more risqué, low-cut bustier. (Gomez has been loving the bustier style as of late, rocking it in dress form at the VMAs after-party, as well as for more low-key outings.) She tucked the structured top into her wide-leg trousers and draped the boxy blazer stylishly over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Gomez expertly merchandised her ‘fit with black pumps embellished with beaded, 3D florals. (You can shop her exact pair for $109 at Betsey Johnson.) As for her jewelry, the actress encrusted both her neck and earlobes in sparkling diamonds, thanks to jewelry house Tiffany & Co.

As one can expect from a cosmetics mogul, Gomez’s beauty look was as glam as her ensemble. She reached for smoky brown shadow and finished off her makeup with a swipe of pink lipstick — Rare Beauty, if I were to take a guess.

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Gomez has rocked head-to-toe pink. In fact, she’s been on the Barbiecore craze long before the Mattel doll’s eponymous film came out. Back in December, she donned an all-pink outfit by Valentino, complete with statement leggings in the shocking hue.

With that in mind, it makes absolute sense that she’d return to the trendy color — 2023’s most viral — for another major style moment.

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Business Barbie IRL.