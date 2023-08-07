Here’s Where You Can Buy Selena Gomez’s Plunging Bustier Top

Selena Gomez has always been a fashion girlie, but she’s upped her style game in recent weeks following her stylish birthday bash — proving that year 31 is her most stylish yet. And because Gomez doesn’t miss a beat, she hit another outfit home run over the weekend, in a chic look that was also hella spicy.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her ensemble, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer rocked a sky blue halter bustier from Maiou. Covered in a floral print, the top had a plunging neckline with a pointed detail in the middle of the bodice. (The top retails for $245 and is still in stock, for those interested.)

The Rare Beauty founder expertly paired the spicy, lingerie-inspired top with a denim maxi skirt, another style-savant-approved item this season. Her pick was a light wash design that featured a slit down the middle.

As for her accessories, Gomez kept it minimal and color-coordinated. She paired her white pointed heels with ivory beaded earrings, which she later swapped for simple gold hoops. Her of-the-moment number was punctuated by another buzzy item: Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite, the Fendi Baguette. Like Carrie’s, the Only Murders in the Building star toted a bag that was fully covered in ombre orange and gold sequins.

She’s is in her fashion girlie era.