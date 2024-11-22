Selena Gomez tends to stick to the classics when it comes to fashion. The actor has mastered the art of elevating staples like the little black dress (LBD) and corpcore pantsuit with a simple yet edgy touch. But for her latest cover, her typical style signatures went out the window.

On Nov. 21, Gomez covered the newest issue of Perfect Magazine, which was entirely dedicated to her. Their special “Selena-zine” featured an interview with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Paul Rudd and six different covers, with Gomez sporting a different daring look for each one. From a punk-rock bikini top to a sparkly mini, these ensembles might be her spiciest yet.

Selena’s Metallic Bikini Top

For her first of many covers, Gomez turned to a classic rockstar look. She donned a metallic silver bikini top from Donna Karen New York and draped an oversized DKNY black leather jacket over it. The garment featured an assortment of kitsch patches across her left sleeve, including an American flag, a New York sunset, and the no-turn signal.

Gomez’s accessories, while minimal, were just as striking as her fashion. She applied several small silver rhinestones across her face that spelled out “Rare,” in honor of her 2020 album and billion-dollar beauty brand.

Perfect Magazine / Morgan Maher

Selena’s Plunging Fur Coat

In a separate cover, Gomez became the first star to wear Alessandro Michele’s debut collection for Valentino on a magazine cover. She sported a lingerie-inspired pink dress with frilly stitching and a low neckline, topped with a luxurious off-white fur coat.

This time, she traded her “Rare” sticker with another bold facial accessory, wearing a double-sided nose piercing with two circular gems shielding her nostrils.

Perfect Magazine / Morgan Maher

Selena’s Sparkly Mini

In her last of six covers, Gomez posed lying down with white feathers scattered around the wood floor — the sign of a great party. Fittingly, she donned a shimmering gold mini dress from Self-Portrait, with an off-shoulder neckline and sequins all over.

Perfect Magazine / Morgan Maher

She completed the look with what appeared to be thigh-high lacy black boots, which made for the ultimate party outfit.