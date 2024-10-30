Selena Gomez took a minimalistic approach to her latest red carpet ‘fit — and it paid off.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the actor and singer attended the American French Film Festival for the premiere of Netflix’s Emilia Perez. The Spanish-language musical debuts on Nov. 13, and along with Gomez, stars the likes of Zoë Saldana.

At the star-studded event, Saldana walked the red carpet in a sheer black blouse with a matching maxi skirt, while her co-star Gomez stepped out in a look put together by famed stylist Erin Walsh — and all eyes were on the Wizard of Waverly Place star’s asymmetrical attire.

Selena’s Long-Sleeved LBD

Posing at the premiere, Gomez stunned in a long-sleeved black dress, designed with an asymmetrical neckline and a slit that exposed her entire thigh. She paired the dress with some black leather heels and accessorized with white gold earrings and shimmering diamond rings from Bvlgari.

Selena Gomez the premiere of Netflix's 'Emilia Perez.' Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Per WWD, the actor turned to hairdresser Renato Campora for her dark glossy waves, while her subtle makeup was the work of MUA to the stars, Jenna Nicole.

Selena’s Sleek LBD

This isn’t the only chic little black number worn by Gomez as of late. On Oct. 15, the Only Murders in the Building star was photographed attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her Netflix film Emilia Pérez.

At the event held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City, the actor turned heads in a double-breasted, fitted black blazer dress.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She complemented her professional, yet très chic look with some red glasses and a pair of pointed black Christian Louboutin heels.