Selena Gomez knows the power of a classic little black dress, whether she’s doing a coquette Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment or putting a corpcore twist on the classic LBD. However, the Rare Beauty maven made a stylish case for why you should swap out an LBD for a bedazzled little black jumpsuit for your office holiday party this year at her latest event.

The multi-hyphenate interrupted her parade of eye-catching LBDs as she put a boss babe twist on an LBJ (little black jumpsuit) for the 2024 ELLE Women In Hollywood event on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Selenators know the “Love On” singer can’t keep her hands to herself when it comes to a cute blazer silhouette, and she opted for a glittering black one-piece from Ralph Lauren that was completely encrusted with sparkling black beads.

Selena’s Bedazzled Pantsuit

Gomez has been leaning into the all-black memo while promoting her film Emilia Pérez, and she chose the timeless hue once again for the Los Angeles awards show. The former Disney star ensured that her Ralph Lauren jumpsuit was anything but boring, thanks to ‘80s-inspired padded shoulders and the shimmering texture from the black rhinestones.

The stones covered every inch of her outfit except for the wide black satin lapels, which accentuated the look’s micro-plunging neckline, a subtle and office-appropriate way to show a little skin.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The wide-legged style of Gomez’s pantsuit featured micro-pleats that added volume and movement as she walked and posed alongside her co-stars.

A black sash in a similar material cinched in her waist, while large silver hoops and statement diamond rings dialed up the bling factor.

Her Curved Mom Bob

Gomez leaned into an old money beauty aesthetic to balance out her loud luxury suit. She kept the focus on her shimmering outfit and the plunging neckline by styling her newly chopped hair into a sleek sculpted bob with the sides curved in toward her face.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Glamorous dark lashes lined with jet black liquid eyeliner, rose lips, and a subtle flush completed her red carpet beauty transformation.

Another Little Black Blazer Moment

The Only Murders in the Building star’s latest office party look is yet another tuxedo revamp. On Nov. 17, Gomez sported a similar sparkly black look from Ralph Lauren at the 2024 Governors Awards.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Her floor-length sequin gown paid homage to the menswear look with a white collar and white cuffs with black cuff links.