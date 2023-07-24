Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about celebrating “rare” life moments, having built a beauty empire off of the concept. She leaned into the philosophy over the weekend when she celebrated her 31st birthday in a dress worthy of the momentous occasion.

The birthday girl slipped into a red hot strapless number befitting of a main character (which she is, on and off screen). Gomez was outfitted in a decadent mini from Bottega Veneta covered in leather floral appliqués. The number, straight from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 runway, was lined with subtle peek-a-boo cut-outs throughout, taking the dress into undeniably spicy territory.

Styled by Dominic J West, her accessories were kept simple but with major pizzazz. Gomez rocked hoop earrings encrusted with diamonds and lined her ears with a sparkling studs. In keeping with the floral theme, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer wore lace-up black sandals by Magda Butryum which boasted a crimson rosette on each foot. The motif even made its way to her birthday cake, which was spotted with deep red roses.

Gomez pulled out all the stops for her sizzling party look — particularly in the beauty department. She tapped makeup artist Jenna Nicole, who gave the Rare Beauty founder a smokey flick and contoured lips, while hairstylist Marissa Marino, twisted Gomez’s hair into a Pamela Anderson-esque ‘do.

The dress originally sashayed down the runway over a flimsy cream lining, complete with matching opera gloves. Gomez, however, went the sheer route and rocked the vibrant red piece sans the beige underpinnings.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She continued her bash well into the weekend, with a private screening of Barbie, for which she dressed in her best Barbiecore ‘fit. I’ll say it again: main character energy.