Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco are the blueprint for seamlessly mixing work and play. Gearing up for the March 21 drop of Gomez’s album I Said I Love You First, which Blanco produced, the couple has been making their rounds, promoting the project together.

Despite the workload, they’re carving time out for romance and going on dates in between. Naturally, Gomez leaned into the traditional tenets of date night dressing and kept her look spicy.

Selena’s See-Through Outfit

In recent years, Gomez has been wrangling the powers of monochromatic dressing. After all, she knows that coordinated looks make any ensemble effortlessly sleek. She leaned into the same principles on Wednesday, March 19, when she went out with Blanco in New York.

The Only Murders in the Building star donned clothes in a dark chocolate color palette, including her diaphanous mock neck top — which put her $50 Victoria’s Secret bra on display — and chunky leather jacket. For her bottoms, she kept her look casual in jeans with a medium wash (basically a neutral). Though she’s a fan of wide-leg trousers, this pair was uncharacteristically tapered, with a straight-leg, high-waist fit.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s A Fan Of TikTok’s “Sandwich Method”

Even her accessories clung to the brown motif. Her pointed-toe pumps, for example, bookended her outfit in brown. The styling hack has been going viral on TikTok as the “Sandwich Method,” or matching your top to your shoes, “sandwiching” whatever other color is in between.

For a final chocolate-y touch, she wore a statement buckle belt and tied the entire look together.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The Mismatched Couples ‘Fits

“Opposite attract” has been a longtime dating adage. And looking at Gomez and Blanco, it seems like that’s true — at least, sartorially. While Gomez’s look was quiet luxury personified, Blanco’s couldn’t have been more loud. He wore a gray zip-up jacket rife with various Virgin Mary iconography — with neon green stripes to boot.

His pants were even more ostentatious, in tie-dye blue and seafoam green.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the fashion mismatch, they both slay.