Kylie Wore A Sideboob-Baring, Backless Dress For Date Night With Timmy

Kylie Jenner has been all about reviving style trends lately. First, she brought back the mob wife aesthetic with a cozy, oversized fur coat for a night out in Aspen with bestie Hailey Bieber and sister Kendall. Then, she made the case for the return of the cheugy high-low style of the 2010s with a uniquely silhouetted camel trench coat.

While it’s nice to see these once-beloved styles of yesteryear having a resurgence, Jenner knows nothing compares to a timeless staple that never goes out of style. The most classic wardrobe essential of them all: a little black dress, of course.

Kylie’s Revealing LBD

It’s Valentine’s week, so naturally Kylie Jenner had to turn out a spicy look for a pre-V Day date night with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. On Feb. 11, the couple attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where the A Complete Unknown actor was honored with the Arlington Artist Award. Though Chalamet notably walked the carpet solo, the duo met up inside the venue for what was surely an unforgettable evening.

During the ceremony, Jenner donned a saucy sleeveless LBD that exuded serious Hollywood glamour. The cocktail dress, courtesy of Alaïa, featured a halter design and a plunging U-shaped neckline that left her cleavage on full display.

The dress also boasted a backless silhouette that totally exposed her sideboob.

In true Alaïa fashion, the garment clung tightly to Jenner’s body, especially around her backside.

The gown also featured a long train that grazed the ground behind her.

As for accessories, Jenner sported a stack of silver statement earrings and two massive diamond rings. She also kept her glam fairly minimal, wearing her signature jet-black locks down in a loose curly ‘do and rocking a tastefully subtle manicure in a barely-there shade of baby pink.

Jenner shared highlights from the evening on Instagram on Feb. 12. “Sprinted too hard last night,” she captioned the post, referencing her vodka soda brand, Sprinter.

A Familiar Date Night ‘Fit

Though Jenner and Chalamet prefer to keep their relationship relatively private, this isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been spotted wearing a sultry black number for date night.

On Jan. 15, the couple made a rare public appearance in Paris as they navigated the busy streets hand-in-hand. For her part, Jenner wore an all-black halter catsuit with a plunging neckline not unlike the Alaïa piece, and a pair of pointed black stilettos.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Chalamet made headlines for styling a skinny pink belt from Bibi Star as a scarf.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

We can only hope to see the couple rocking similar looks at the Oscars.