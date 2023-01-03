There is nothing quite like successful women supporting and loving successful women — and the latest star-studded duo to serve a masterclass in iconic female friendships that do just that? None other than Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

To celebrate the release of her recent headline-making documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the mogul was first spotted with the NY-born actor and stunning newlywed (alongside her now-husband and budding chef, Brooklyn Beckham, along with a handful of other close family and friends) at a sweet house party with matching pink satin pajamas. And since those viral shots of their wholesome evening together, it seems their newfound friendship has quickly blossomed into a powerful bond worthy of adorable matching tattoos (and mini dresses à la Valentino for NYE, which is a major upgrade from matching satin slips IMO).

Teased on the Rare Beauty founder’s Instagram stories on Monday, January 2, the duo showed off their matching ink — the word “angel” written in a fine-line script on their forearms — with nothing but a small white heart emoji. And TBH: It makes me want to get a matching tattoo with my bestie ASAP to kickoff the New Year the right way.

While there’s no telling what their fresh ink may represent to them, some can speculate that it may be linked to angel energy (which essentially is an intention to lead your life with light, love, and calm), ever-popular angel numbers, or even just how they view one another as angels in their personal lives.

As Selena has sweetly dubbed her close-knit friendship with newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn a “throuple,” surely there will be many more matching moments from the duo (or shall I say trio) throughout 2023 and beyond.