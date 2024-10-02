Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Went Casual With A Plunging Top & "Cheugy" Jeans
The icing on the cake: her $1,900 bag.
Selena Gomez always adds spice to her ‘fits. For instance, on Monday, Sept. 30, she attended the New York premiere of her upcoming film Emilia Pérez wearing a little black halter dress that played up the coquette aesthetic with a massive bow on the back. One day later, she amped up the spice factor on another ensemble — this time, with her chosen accessory.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Emmy nominee continued her EP press tour in New York City, wearing a laid-back ‘fit that featured both affordable and more expensive pieces you’re going to want to shop.
Selena’s Laid-Back Style
In a rare sighting, Gomez was spotted wearing jeans — a pair of light wash Banana Republic Icon Classic Jeans ($120), to be exact — and a plunging black long sleeve top with a folded shoulder collar. She tucked the V-neck style blouse into her wide-leg denim, which many young arbiters have deemed “cheugy” over the years.
The billionaire accessorized with a matching belt equipped with gold hardware, and dressed up the high-waist look with the sharpest pointed-toe black pumps.
Her Bag Costs How Much?!
In an excellent example of high-low dressing, she finished the laid-back ’fit with a cutesy black and gold splurge from Saint Laurent. The Mini YSL Top-Handle Bag in Leather retails for $1,890 — that’s 15 times more than her denim threads.
She Changed It Up A Few Hours Later
That same day, Gomez slipped into something a bit more polished, trading in her jeans for a black Prada miniskirt held together by a paper clip. She styled the mini with a long sleeve turtleneck — the total opposite of her previous plunging look.
The singer wore sheer tights coupled with a pair of sky-high platform sandals and a pair of gold statement earrings. She also swapped accessories and ‘dos, carrying a small leather bag and changing her hair part from the center to the side (another “cheugy” move).
In her final move of the day, Gomez switched to yet another all-black outfit. After a screening of her new film, she was seen wearing a satin coat over an LBD. She wore tights and stilettos for her night as an Upper East Sider.
Three black looks in one day, and each one better than the next.