Selena Gomez always adds spice to her ‘fits. For instance, on Monday, Sept. 30, she attended the New York premiere of her upcoming film Emilia Pérez wearing a little black halter dress that played up the coquette aesthetic with a massive bow on the back. One day later, she amped up the spice factor on another ensemble — this time, with her chosen accessory.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Emmy nominee continued her EP press tour in New York City, wearing a laid-back ‘fit that featured both affordable and more expensive pieces you’re going to want to shop.

Selena’s Laid-Back Style

In a rare sighting, Gomez was spotted wearing jeans — a pair of light wash Banana Republic Icon Classic Jeans ($120), to be exact — and a plunging black long sleeve top with a folded shoulder collar. She tucked the V-neck style blouse into her wide-leg denim, which many young arbiters have deemed “cheugy” over the years.

The billionaire accessorized with a matching belt equipped with gold hardware, and dressed up the high-waist look with the sharpest pointed-toe black pumps.

XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

In an excellent example of high-low dressing, she finished the laid-back ’fit with a cutesy black and gold splurge from Saint Laurent. The Mini YSL Top-Handle Bag in Leather retails for $1,890 — that’s 15 times more than her denim threads.

She Changed It Up A Few Hours Later

That same day, Gomez slipped into something a bit more polished, trading in her jeans for a black Prada miniskirt held together by a paper clip. She styled the mini with a long sleeve turtleneck — the total opposite of her previous plunging look.

The singer wore sheer tights coupled with a pair of sky-high platform sandals and a pair of gold statement earrings. She also swapped accessories and ‘dos, carrying a small leather bag and changing her hair part from the center to the side (another “cheugy” move).

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

In her final move of the day, Gomez switched to yet another all-black outfit. After a screening of her new film, she was seen wearing a satin coat over an LBD. She wore tights and stilettos for her night as an Upper East Sider.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

Three black looks in one day, and each one better than the next.