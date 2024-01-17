Gen Z stylistas have been setting trends left and right — quiet luxury, coquettecore, and more. Conversely, once the young arbiters of taste have deemed something “cheugy,” it’s nearly impossible for the trend to return to its former glory. Past styles banished to the cheugy graveyard include: skinny jeans, side parts, and peplum.

One “cheugy” trend, however, has successfully clawed its way back from the dead, thanks to a slew of A-list backers: the high-waisted jean.

Bella Loves High-Waisted Jeans

Bella Hadid has long been an advocate of bringing back cheugy trends, repeatedly rocking items like yoga pants and UGG boots to major success. And the latest “outdated” favorite she’s revived? High-waisted jeans.

Though she’s gravitated primarily toward low-rise waistlines in recent years, lately, the supermodel has been spotted in various interpretations of rib-grazing denim. In one December outfit, she wore a white tank and a button-up tucked into her indigo bottoms. She completed her ensemble with a plaid coat and square-toe boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few days prior, she wore a similar pair. This time around, she accentuated the super-high cut with a black leather belt. Hadid paired her cigarette cut jeans with a blue knit tank and a suede blazer for a ’90s soccer mom type of look.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Loves Them Too

Fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner is also a continued fan of the look. In September, she rocked a black pair styled with a white tee and a trucker jacket.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Months before, she sported another high-waisted style — dark blue and heavily starched — which she wore with another cropped tee and a baseball cap. And though jeans have long been a casual tentpole, Jenner made hers look utterly luxe by carrying a contrasting Hermès Kelly bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

High-Waited Jeans Are Officially Back

Beyond Jenner and Hadid, even more of Hollywood’s most elite tastemakers have put their stamp of approval on the millennial-loved bottoms. Kim Kardashian rocked the high-rise look repeatedly in 2023, typically pairing her denims with boxy Chanel bags. Sophie Turner has also been spotted wearing a crop T-shirt and acid wash jeans with a high-high cut.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sofia Richie, who became an over-night fashion darling last year, has also cosigned the look. The queen of “quiet luxury” wore a knit top with wide leg trousers up to her waist.

Dust yours off — the high rise revolution is now.