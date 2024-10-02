Selena Gomez’s Slinky LBD Was Business In The Front, Party In The Back

Selena Gomez has always been a style icon, but she took things to an even more glamorous level at the New York premiere of her new film, Emilia Pérez.

Combining timelessness with a bold, playful edge, the singer and actor wore a Vera Wang LBD that brought the coquette aesthetic to the forefront. The slinky halter dress featured a simple, form-fitting silhouette and a cowl neck, with a flirty twist in the back by way of a massive bow. She accessorized with elegant, elbow-length gloves and a casual $78,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. rings, as well as sparkling platinum and diamond earrings, according to Page Six. She kept her glam classic, wearing her hair in a sleek updo and opting for cat-eye makeup and a neutral mani.

Sel’s Style Evolution

Gomez’s style has always been about change. Back in her Disney days, the star leaned into bright colors and outfits. But as she’s grown up, so has her wardrobe, and lately, she’s been seen wearing bold gowns and power suits, opting to keep things modern and mature.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her latest look, however, shows that she still loves to have fun, and the coquette-core LBD proves that the Only Murders in the Building star knows how to keep things fresh as her fashion sense evolves.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The look also isn’t just about following of-the-moment style trends — it’s about making them her own, and doing so in a way that feels effortless.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TL;DR: Sel’s clearly having fun with her style while maintaining the edge that made her who she is.