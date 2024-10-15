On Oct. 11, Selena Gomez stepped onto the red carpet at the Emilia Perez premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in a bold red Oscar de la Renta gown that was impossible to ignore. It’s one of those looks you just know will be talked about for a while.

Gomez’s dress was all kinds of dramatic — in the best way possible. Her red Oscar de la Renta gown had a pleated skirt that flowed perfectly, with a twist detail that added just the right touch without being too much.

A Red Dress On The Red Carpet? Yes, Please.

The red-hot gown was classic, bold, and seriously chic. It was giving Old Hollywood with modern flair. Paired with matching red Christian Louboutins (because obviously), Gomez didn’t just walk the carpet, she owned it.

The Rare Beauty founder added a touch of sparkle with diamond Chaumet jewelry. Just enough to amp up her look without taking any attention away from the gown.

And how cute was the friendship bracelet? It added this playful vibe of, "Sure, I’m in Oscar de la Renta, but I’m still going to wear my friendship bracelet."

On October 15, Gomez shared some of the friendship bracelets fans had given her during her time in London. One spelled out "Emilia Perez," and another said "Rare" on it.

Erin Walsh, who also styles Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Banks, was behind Gomez’s stunning look.

Hairdresser Renato Campora nailed it with that sleek ponytail — simple and polished.

The glam? Winged eyeliner and a neutral lip, courtesy of makeup artist Hung Vanngo. It’s that kind of makeup that the Only Murders in the Building actor pulls off best — effortless but still makes you look twice.

The Queen Of Scarlet Slays

Gomez loves a red moment — it’s basically her signature color at this point.

At the 2024 Golden Globes, she turned heads in a custom ruby-red Giorgio Armani Privé gown, complete with cutouts and pleats.

Then there was the 2023 VMAs where she went full-on glam in an Oscar de la Renta number with floral appliqués and a high slit — iconic.

And let’s not forget her 2022 Critics Choice Awards moment in a red Louis Vuitton gown with crystal detailing.

Gomez in red? Pure power moves.