Selena Gomez is demonstrating how it "feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again." The stylish multi-hyphenate proved that she’s just like everyone else as she fangirled over Sabrina Carpenter at the “Espresso” singer’s sold-out performance in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 29 — and she gave boyfriend Benny Blanco a sultry show at the same time.

As Carpenter got the crowd on its feet with a performance of “Juno,” the Rare Beauty maven recorded an Instagram video of her letting loose by shaking her hips, caressing her bare stomach, slowly dipping down to the ground, and whipping her long brunette hair around as she sang and danced along to the song, all while wearing a plunging semi-sheer mini with black lingerie peeping out from underneath.

Selena’s Sequined LBD

Gomez appeared to have gotten the Short ‘n Sweet style memo, making a sparkling appearance at the NYC show in a black long-sleeved sequined mini dress with a deep plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage and a hint of a lacy black bra underneath.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

The flirty LBD’s flared skirt unexpectedly showed off major skin as the “Love On” singer twirled, thanks to daring peekaboo panels that were completely see-through and went all the way up to the Disney alum’s hips. The skirt’s sheer material was intermixed with the sequined black fabric and showed off Gomez’s black underwear underneath.

She also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her wearing a pair of white go-go boots paired with neutral-toned fishnet tights that were inlaid with multi-colored rhinestones.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

She Went Full Glam Bombshell

The Emmy-nominated actor appeared to have taken pointers from Carpenter’s glam book, wearing her dark hair in a voluminous style with sultry curtain bangs that she whipped around during her dance.

Gomez went for date night beauty as she sculpted her features with a freshly flushed rose blush and matching eyeshadow, and highlighted her cheekbones with an iridescent shimmer. She accentuated her pout with a glossy peach lipstick and darkened her eyelashes with mascara and a smoked-out cat eye.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

And Shouted Out To Her BF

While Gomez didn’t reveal whether her music producer beau was in the VIP section along with her and a group of friends, she made it ultra clear who she was dedicating her sultry dance to. The “Calm Down” singer appeared to be telling her boyfriend to do anything but that, as she shared the video on her Instagram feed and simply tagged @Itsbennyblanco.

In response, he appeared to channel Carpenter and boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s flirty social media antics by cheekily commenting, “Can’t keep my hands to myself,” in reference to Gomez’s 2015 hit.