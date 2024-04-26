Nobody was more surprised by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s romance than the couple themselves. But according to the producer, everyone should have seen it coming — including himself. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Blanco opened up about falling “in love” with Gomez, calling it a “Clueless moment.”

“I was the last one to know,” he told the outlet about his connection to Gomez. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice. And then you have that Clueless moment where you're like, ‘Wait, I'm in love.’”

Of course, Blanco is referring to Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Josh (Paul Rudd) in the 1995 film, who have been in each other’s lives for a long time and spend the entire movie mocking one another before realizing they were always meant to be together.

Like Cher and Josh, the couple actually go way back, despite only starting to date in 2023. Blanco co-produced Gomez’s 2015 hits “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness,” before she returned the favor by lending vocals to his 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough.” Ironically, he also produced her 2023 ode to singledom, entitled “Single Soon.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Instagram / Selena Gomez

The two became Instagram official in December, with Gomez posting a photo of her and Blanco sharing a kiss. Just a few days earlier, Gomez revealed in her Instagram comments that she and Blanco had already been dating for six months, writing, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

A couple of months later, Gomez opened up about her relationship in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, saying how important it was to be with someone who “respects” her. “I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” she said. “Overall, it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it's awesome.”