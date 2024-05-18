Selena Gomez Channeled Princess Diana In The Chicest Knit Minidress

When in Europe, understated elegance is always a good choice. That’s doubly true at the Cannes Film Festival, and Selena Gomez just proved it. As one of the stars of the upcoming musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, she was spotted wearing another Princess Diana-like ensemble on her first day of appearances in the swanky French Riviera city on May 17.

Selena’s Dianacore Outfit

Stylist Erin Walsh was behind Gomez’s outfit. At first glance, it looked like they had chosen a skirt suit for Gomez’s outing; the flared ruffle at her waistline, pockets, and gold buttons all gave the impression of a jacket matching her flounce skirt. However, Gomez was actually wearing a vintage-inspired dress — specifically, Self-Portrait’s White Knit Peplum Mini Dress.

The look was Diana-coded from top to bottom. The late Princess of Wales was known to rock a skirt suit, and she also often opted for classic colors, fitted waists, and large buttons. Her accessories tended to color-coordinate, too, as Gomez’s white small handbag and slingback pumps did. Plus, Gomez accessorized with gold disc earrings by Jennifer Meyer and a pair of retro white Etnia Barcelona sunglasses that could pass for another piece from Diana’s iconic fashion archives.

Coordinating Accessories

All of Gomez’s aforementioned accessories tied her look together to perfection. For one, her Roger Vivier Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps are also described by the brand as adding “vintage charm.” They come in black-and-white, so they went well with her white Midi Mayfair Raffia Bag by Aspinal of London. Her sunglasses were white, too, and the gold of her earrings matched her dress’ statement buttons. (Fun fact: Another princess wore the same earrings a week prior.)

Shop Her Look

It’s possible to recreate Gomez’s exact look — for a price. The dress is by no means cheap, but it’s under $500 at $495. The same goes for her $259 sunglasses. Prepare for more sticker shock with her accessories, though.

What a way to start Cannes.