Season after season, style devotees look forward to the exciting ensembles fashion month regulars will concoct. The likes of Julia Fox, Sofia Richie, and Emily Ratajkowski, for example, never disappoint when it comes to street style. But now that Selena Gomez has been spotted all over Paris Fashion Week, I have to admit: the fashion world, as a whole, did not know what we were missing.

Ever since the “Lose You to Love Me” singer touched down in Paris, she’s been making headline after headline, due to her buzzy ensembles. Styled by her go-to wardrobe-curator Erin Walsh, Gomez’s has mostly been embracing bustier-centric looks. On Wednesday, however, Gomez wore an ensemble that totally deviated from her PFW style persona.

Headed to dinner, the Only Murders in the Building star stepped out in a black-and-white number that felt equal parts retro and utterly royal. She wore a polka-dot mini dress from Jacquemus’ Fall 2023 collection that featured massive, statement-making sleeves pulled down off-the-shoulder.

The dots themselves were more artful than your usual print. In fact, they were three-dimensional rounds tacked onto the dress’ fabric — a fantastic example of Jacquemus’ craftsmanship. Naturally, such a creation doesn’t come cheap. Gomez’s dress retails for a cool $1,835.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The Rare Beauty founder merchandised her chic ‘fit with another Jacquemus piece: the Le Bambino bag. She also slipped into black slingbacks from Versace and added hoop earrings from Mejuri.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The sophisticated look — with its dotted print and massive sleeves — is straight out of Princess Diana’s style playbook, albeit adapted for the modern woman. Back in the ’80s, the late royal loved to reach for this exact style, donning polka dot dresses with puffed-up sleeves on multiple occasions.

One 1988 look, specifically, featured a similar body-hugging silhouette to that which Gomez would wear 35 years later.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images 1 / 3

Dressing like the late princess is the oldest trick in the style book; Her chic legacy endures for a reason. What’s a newer phenomenon, however, is that celebrities seemingly channel her more when they’re in Paris.

Kylie Jenner, for example, strays from her typically saucy ensembles whenever she’s in the city, and instead, dons sophisticated, Diana-esque silhouettes and understated hues.

I think it’s time we called it: Dianacore is officially in.