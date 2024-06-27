Selena Gomez Went Full-On Wednesday Addams In A Black Midi Dress

Selena Gomez has always had an innate sense of style. But as of late, the actor-turned-singer’s aesthetic can best be described as sophisticated — and the look totally works for her. From the polished looks she donned during the Annual Cannes Film Festival, to the posh costuming on the set of her series, Only Murders In The Building, Gomez has got her personal aesthetic down pat.

Back in the day, her Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo was famous for her chaotic 2010s style, with bright colorful accessories and OTT layers. And now, some 14 years later, Gomez’s streamlined style is more akin to a different fictional character.

Selena’s Black & White Dress

Gomez was photographed yesterday leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Los Angeles wearing a buttoned-up black dress. And interestingly enough, it looked like something a grown-up Wednesday Addams would wear — thanks to the sweetheart neckline and femme details.

Her well-tailored midi dress featured a white poplin collar with matching cuffs and shiny gold buttons down the front. It offered just the right amount of skin — thanks to the sheer-paneled neckline and blouson sleeves. Très chic.

Her $30,000 Worth of Diamonds

Gomez styled the midi with pointed-toe kitten heels and $30,000 worth of diamond jewelry from Simon G, including a pair of dangling 18K gold earrings ($8,010). She also wore an 18k gold ring ($3,080) and a sparkly diamond band ($4,510) on her left hand.

Despite all the bling, her look was subtly stylish — not flashy in the least.

She Twinned With Taylor Swift

On her arm, the Lose You To Love Me singer toted Singapore based brand, Aupen’s best-selling Nirvana bag ($350). Swifties, whoever, might recognize it as the same style her BFF Taylor Swift sported last year.

Back in October, the singer hard-launched her relationship with football player Travis Kelce with Aupen’s sold-out bag in one hand her beau’s in the other.

Now, more than six months later, the braided bag is still just as popular. If you’re looking to get your hands on one, the brand is set to restock the Nirvana on June 29 at 11:00AM ET.

Love this look for both of them.

