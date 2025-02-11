It seems like Selena Gomez is using her public appearances to prepare for her upcoming walk down the aisle. On Jan. 6, the “Hands To Myself” singer arrived to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a cream-colored minidress from Raisa Vanessa’s Spring 2025 collection, before changing into a second white mini for the telecast, this time with an asymmetrical one-shoulder and scalloped hem.

Clearly the bride-to-be is still deep in the wedding planning phase, because she just sported another bridal-coded minidress while promoting her Academy Award-nominated film, Emilia Pérez.

Selena’s “Bridal” Dress

A simple way to combat the stress of choosing a wedding dress? Take a page out of Selena Gomez’s book and test drive a bunch of white dresses until you’ve found the one.

Gomez’s most recent brush with bridal-core came on Feb. 9, when the Only Murders in the Building star attended the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. As she sauntered down the red carpet, she donned a sculptural cream minidress with a coquette twist.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sheath, from designer Magda Butrym, boasts a tight boat neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and an open scooped back. The dress also features a large rose at the hip to add some drama to the timeless garment.

She Wore A "Cheugy" Peplum

The floral detail is more than a subtle rosette you’d find in a Carrie Bradshaw outfit. The 3D appliqué protrudes outward from the dress and rests just underneath the waist to create a voluminous silhouette that resembles a peplum.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not she intended to revive the cheugy style that was popular a decade ago, she managed to make the peplum look chic regardless.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with a pair of cream pointed-toe stilettos, and a wavy bob hairstyle parted down the middle.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get The Dress

Whether you’re also in the market for a bridal-inspired dress, or you just want to twin with the pop star, you can snag the garment on the Magda Butrym website for $1600.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see if the peplum hemline makes it down the aisle with Gomez.