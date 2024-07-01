Carrie Bradshaw Found A New Way To Rock A Rosette

Three things are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion staples. No matter what’s going on in her life, you can count on Sarah Jessica Parker to wear Manolo Blahnik heels, the Fendi baguette, or one of her character’s many other favorite items on Sex and the City. Recently, she gave one of Carrie’s evergreen looks a fresh new twist.

While filming the third season of And Just Like That..., Parker brought back one of Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to accessories: the classic rosette, which has since been replicated by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Harry Styles.

Carrie’s New Rosette

On June 26, Parker went to the set of AJLT Season 3, wearing an all-white oversized rosette as a headpiece and proving that Carrie’s love of rosettes is still alive and strong. She paired it with a classic long black dress with sheer sleeves, ensuring the spotlight remained on her accessory.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set of And Just Like That on June 26, 2024 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker completed the look with black bow-tie kitten heels and a tote bag promoting her Invivo x SJP wine line.

Carrie’s Love Of Rosettes

Over the course of Sex and the City and its two movies, Carrie wore rosettes seemingly as often as she went to brunch with the girls. Even her outfit when she first saw the Eiffel Tower (which has since become a meme) featured a striking black-and-white striped rosette.

SJP brought back the rosette on AJLT Season 2 when she toured the Gramercy Park home that would become her new apartment. She wore a pink floral midi dress with a large magenta rosette on her shoulder surrounded by smaller pink and red 3D roses.

Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That... Season 2. HBO

SJP proves once again that no one can pull off a rosette quite like Carrie.