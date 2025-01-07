Selena Gomez is more in love than ever, and it’s even showing in her wardrobe. In December, the actor got engaged to Benny Blanco and was quick to show off her dazzling engagement ring on Instagram. Now that awards season is in full swing, she’s mixing up her usual aesthetic and bringing in all the bridal vibes.

Gomez had her little “Cinderella moment” at the 2025 Golden Globes, donning a romantic powder blue ballgown designed by Prada while posing with Blanco (who was the punchline of one of host Nikki Glaser’s many jokes). After the Globes, Gomez switched out her signature little black dresses for bridal white versions, proving just how much weddings are on her mind.

Selena’s Mini LWD

Arriving for her Jan. 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gomez rocked a cream-colored minidress from Raisa Vanessa’s Spring 2025 collection. The dress featured a scoop neckline, uber-short hem, and pearl-like embroidery, making it perfect for a bridal afterparty look.

She paired her dress with matching patent leather pumps from Altuzarra, which usually retail for $895 but are currently on sale. She kept her jewelry minimal, completing the look with several rings.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Selena’s Kimmel Look

For her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Gomez made a dramatic wardrobe change but kept the bridal vibes. The star donned yet another white dress, this time a scalloped mini with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and matching hem.

Atop her dress, she wore a matching silky double-breasted blazer from Saint Laurent, which featured pointed shoulders and oversized lapels. Given that her footwear already matched the all-white bridal aesthetic, Gomez kept the same shoes but added some diamond earrings for extra bling.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While leaving Kimmel’s studio, Gomez carried a white Roger Vivier purse with gold hardware. If she wasn’t already serving enough bridal vibes, just wait for her wedding.